6 Foods To Include In Your Daily Diet During Monsoon To Stay Healthy

Wanna know how to choose the best foods for the monsoon season? This article will tell you all about the best foods to eat during the rainy season and how to avoid infections during the monsoon season.

As the rain has started pouring in parts of India, this gives rise to many diseases and infections. Some of the common illnesses are dengue, water infection, flu, cold, food infection, fungal infections, cholera and leptospirosos.

What Are The Best Foods To Have During The Monsoon Season?

1. Hot Soups

Hot soups are one of the most common foods to have during the rainy months because it will prevent indigestion and stomach infections. Making a vegetable soup with a pinch of garlic, black pepper and butter will provide energy and cure cold and cough. Having the soup will also aid in treating throat allergies.

2. Masala Tea

A hot cuppa is a great accompaniment during the monsoons as it not only refreshes your mind but also keeps your body warm. Adding these ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon or ginger and tulsi leaves will strengthen your immunity and prevent infections from attacking the body. Masala tea also helps in improving cold and throat infections.

3. Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourd also known as lauki in India has been touted as one of the best and healthiest vegetables, especially during the rainy season. Being rich in soluble fibre and insoluble fibre, both help in maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Bottle gourd is rich in iron, vitamin B and vitamin C.

4. Indian Squash (Tinda)

Indian squash is a healthy vegetable with numerous health benefits which includes vitamins and minerals and anti-inflammatory properties that control and prevent bloating, heartburn and acidity. It also keeps indigestion and bowel disorders at bay due to its high fibre content.

5. Bitter Gourd (Karela)

Bitter gourd may not have a great taste but it has mind-blowing health benefits. Karela is an excellent source of vitamin C that helps in boosting immunity and contains strong antiviral properties that will keep you fit and healthy throughout the monsoon season. Here are two bottle gourd recipes you could try - Bottle gourd juice for diabetes and weight loss and Crispy Karela Fry With Coconut.

6. Pointed Gourd (Parwal)

These green vegetables are really great to have during the monsoons because these vegetables will prevent headaches, cold and cough. Parwal is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, and vitamin A which aid in boosting the immune system.

Common Infections That Occur During The Monsoon Season

1. Fungal Diseases

2. Cholera

3. Dengue

4. Jaundice

5. Typhoid

6. Malaria

1. Fungal Diseases

There are higher chances of getting fungal infections in the rainy season. That's why you should keep yourself dry, especially the areas between the toes, behind the knees and elbows. You can use talcum powder which are anti-fungal that will help soaking the sweat.

2. Cholera

This is the most common monsoon disease which can make you suffer a lot. Cholera is caused from contaminated food and water and if you go the unhygienic way, there are higher chances of getting it. Drink clean water or boil the water before consuming it.

3. Dengue

Dengue is also another common disease that occurs during this season. Dengue is caused by mosquitoes and symptoms start showing up like body ache, body rashes, pain in the joints and fever. To prevent the attack from a mosquito, use a mosquito repellent and cover your body by wearing full-sleeve clothes.

4. Jaundice

Jaundice is a viral disease caused by contaminated food and water. Jaundice can make you feel very weak and the colour of your urine changes to yellow, eyes become pale, there is improper functioning of the liver and you have a tendency of vomiting. To prevent this disease, drink boiled water and avoid eating foods from the streets.

5. Typhoid

Typhoid is caused when you drink unclean water. Also, it may occur due to improper sanitation. The symptoms of typhoid are fever, headache, sore throat weakness and pain. It is essential that you wash your hands before eating and avoiding street side foods and drinks.

6. Malaria

Malaria is a severe disease that arises during the monsoon. It mostly occurs due to the water logging that becomes the breeding place for mosquitoes.

7. Diarrhea

Water-borne diseases are on the rise during the monsoons which is why extra care should be taken. You should be very careful about the food that you consume and it is always better to avoid street food as it increases the chances of getting diarrhea.

