Here Are 5 Diet Tips For Marathon

Are you thinking of becoming a marathon runner? If yes, here are a few things you should follow when it comes to nutrition. One needs to follow a strict workout regime along with a proper diet. It takes immense patience and discipline to follow the schedule to get the best outcomes.
Your body should be really strong before you run long distances in marathons. A lot of wear and tear takes place in your body, you need to have a proper nutrition-infused diet to make sure that your body. In this article we will guide you through regarding the diet you should be following when participating in marathons.
Nutritionist Rasika Parab, Head of Department, Nutrition Therapy, Fortis Hospital Mulund told Boldsky exclusively about what to consume during the training period.
Just as a training regimen is paramount while preparing for a marathon, a nutrition plan is important as well. One must focus on a healthy diet, as it will significantly influence training and enhance your performance on race day. It is essential to find out what suits you best to avoid any complications that might lead to an upset stomach.
Are you thinking of becoming a marathon runner? If yes, here are a few things you should follow when it comes to nutrition. One needs to follow a strict workout regime along with a proper diet. It takes immense patience and discipline to follow the schedule to get the best outcomes.
Your body should be really strong before you run long distances in marathons. A lot of wear and tear takes place in your body, you need to have a proper nutrition-infused diet to make sure that your body. In this article we weil guide you through regarding
Just as a training regimen is paramount while preparing for a marathon, a nutrition plan is important as well. One must focus on a healthy diet, as it will significantly influence training and enhance your performance on race day. It is essential to find out what suits you best to avoid any complications that might lead to an upset stomach.
1. Proper Hydration:
Water transports nutrients to the cells in the body and plays a role in the removal of waste products. It maintains Homeostasis which is a process related to changes in the body. Dehydration can lead to heat illness, fatigue, increased cardiovascular stress as well as decreases the runners performance. Hydrate well throughout the day and make sure to rehydrate well after a workout to replace the loss of fluid.
2. Fruits:
Fruits are a healthy source of Vitamins, Minerals and other nutrients that play a fundamental role in keeping your body healthy. Along with vegetables, fruits promote a robust immune and digestive system. You must have one fruit which is in season after every meal that includes a vegetable dish.
3. Milk, milk products & meat:
When it comes to Protein intake, you should always opt for complete protein like Milk, Milk products and meats. This is essential for muscle recovery and repair. Some of these sources include, Chicken breast (skinless), Egg whites, lean ground meats, fish/shellfish, white meat Turkey and for vegetarians beans and lentils.
4. Carbohydrates:
Many a times, people are told to lay off the Carbohydrates; with all being said, it is important to ensure a good intake of carbohydrates, which are monitored during the training period, before the main event. Carbohydrates provide the body with a primary source of fuel, and ensuring suitable intake throughout the training phase will promote the digestive tract, Lungs and muscles to develop the right nutrient intake. Sufficient intake of carbs also prevents gastrointestinal illness, bloating and constipation. Some nutrient rich carbs include, starchy vegetables like Sweet Potatoes, Corn and Asparagus, whole grains should include Oatmeal, quinoa and brown rice. Jowar, Ragi and Bajra also can be considered as healthy carbs.
5. Avoid Alcohol:
Alcohol consumption should be avoided during your training period, as it might hamper your performance and training progress. If you do choose to drink, a glass of wine or beer is optional. Importantly, do not skip a meal to try to adjust the calorie intake consumed from alcohol. Keep yourself hydrated with water at all times.
Also, if a busy and hectic schedule is what comes in your way, make sure to prep in advance so that you do not skip any meal. Cut your veggies and pack them in air tight bags so that they are ready to grab.
Related Articles
- Marathon: Health Benefits, Injuries & Diet Tips
-
- Here Is How Running & Marathon Helps Strengthen Mental Health
- Kingfisher 'Run in Costume', A Huge Success In Bengaluru
- Kingfisher Presents Bangaloreâ€™s largest Marathon Party
- A Granny At 63 Wins 707 Mile Marathon
- Seminar On Women Power In Sports Held
- Nation To Celebrate 'Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas'
- Whole30 Diet: What To Eat & What Not To Eat
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Diet & Workout Regime
- Carnivore Diet: Everything You Need To Know
- 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Black-eyed Peas
- How To Build A Body Like Kim Kardashian Through Indian Diet?