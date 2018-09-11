Here Are 5 Diet Tips For Marathon

Are you thinking of becoming a marathon runner? If yes, here are a few things you should follow when it comes to nutrition. One needs to follow a strict workout regime along with a proper diet. It takes immense patience and discipline to follow the schedule to get the best outcomes.

Your body should be really strong before you run long distances in marathons. A lot of wear and tear takes place in your body, you need to have a proper nutrition-infused diet to make sure that your body. In this article we will guide you through regarding the diet you should be following when participating in marathons.

Nutritionist Rasika Parab, Head of Department, Nutrition Therapy, Fortis Hospital Mulund told Boldsky exclusively about what to consume during the training period.

Just as a training regimen is paramount while preparing for a marathon, a nutrition plan is important as well. One must focus on a healthy diet, as it will significantly influence training and enhance your performance on race day. It is essential to find out what suits you best to avoid any complications that might lead to an upset stomach.

