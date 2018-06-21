International Yoga Day 2018: Bollywood Actors Who Love Doing Yoga

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21st every year around the world. The first International Yoga Day was observed in the year 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had joined the celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital and from then on, India and the world celebrate yoga day. Today, we will be writing about the Bollywood celebrities who love their yoga asanas.

The celebrities are always in the spotlight and for maintaining their shape for the cameras, they go through a rigorous fitness routine. Also, their hectic schedule and the pressure to always be on their feet takes a toll on their health.

That's the reason why most Bollywood celebrities from Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar practice yoga daily. Even Hollywood celebrities like David Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, etc. all perform yoga to keep their mind and body healthy.

Let's have a look at the famous Bollywood celebrities who love their yoga asanas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The most glamorous actress, Kareena Kapoor is known for her spotless skin and pink cheeks. She brought in the size-zero figure into Bollywood and then on she revealed that maintaining this figure isn't healthy for anybody.

Her fitness is attributed to yoga and she practices 50 Surya Namaskars or sun salutations daily along with 45 minutes of other yoga asanas. Kareena loves to practice a blend of power yoga, asthang yoga, and hot yoga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The sultry actress is known for her love for fitness, especially yoga. The actress has launched several DVDs on yoga, where she is seen performing different kinds of yoga asanas, to promote the benefits of yoga.

The main reason she started doing yoga is because she was suffering from chronic spondylitis and neck problem, after which she found positive results by doing yoga. Her favourite asanas include Surya Namaskar, Vrikshasana, Dhanurasana, Marjari asana, and Padahastasana.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika's fondness for yoga grew after she was introduced to it by Kareena Kapoor, and now Malaika has become a yoga enthusiast herself. Her favourite yoga asanas are lotus position or Padmasana and sun salutation or Surya Namaskar.

Akshay Kumar

The actor's love for martial arts is a known fact. However, not many people know that he gets up very early in the morning to start his fitness regime. Akshay is heavily into kickboxing, shadow-boxing, and loves practising yoga for a strong mind and also loves doing water sports and enjoys trekking and basketball.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is a fitness enthusiast and she plans out her rigorous workouts which is why she is able to have a toned and slim body. She even went on to release a fitness DVD called "Bipasha Basu: Love Yourself".

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth was introduced to yoga by Akshay Kumar who told him about the benefits of yoga. From then on, he has been practising yoga which he feels is a complete workout for the mind, body, and soul which helps him to tackle stress and tension. The actor begins the day with Surya Namaskar.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Her Instagram posts are proof that she loves doing yoga poses, which she performs in her home studio. A head-stand is her favourite de-stressing yoga pose. She is currently fond of aerial yoga and hot yoga.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of all actors Kangana Ranaut swears by yoga's miraculous efforts through meditation and pranayam. Doing yoga helped her manage her restless energy and has brought a spiritual and physical balance in her. Kangana usually starts her day with Vrischika asana, Naukasana, Chakrasana, and Padmasana.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and a fitness freak too. Her fitness routine includes cardiovascular exercises, dance exercises, pilates, and above all yoga. She practices Bharat Thakur Power Yoga.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta is another Bollywood actress who practices yoga every day. She has a YouTube channel of her own where she uploads her yoga asana videos. Lara is an avid yoga practitioner and has been practising yoga for 15 years. She makes it a point to practice yoga at least thrice a week for one and a half hours.

Deepika Padukone

The beautiful and gorgeous actress starts her day with Surya Namaskar and moves on to practice Marjariasana, Sharvangasana, and Virabhadrasana. She believes that yoga helps balance both her mind and body.

She spends 30 to 40 minutes doing yoga and meditation. Apart from yoga, she also practices dance, stretching exercises, pilates, and badminton.

