International Women's Day: Why Are Women More Prone To Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis And Oestrogen

There are so many hormones responsible for mood swings, migraines, etc., in women. Oestrogen is a hormone that helps to regulate a woman's reproductive cycle and helps to keep the bones strong. There is a significant amount of reduction in oestrogen level when a woman attains menopause and this causes bone loss and osteoporosis.

Women, who are at an increased risk of osteoporosis related to oestrogen levels if they experience irregular periods, have had their ovaries removed or are going through a menopause, as per a study.

Eating Disorders

Eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia can weaken the bones and escalate the risk of osteoporosis in women. If a woman has anorexia, she will become very thin and bulimia involves overeating followed by purging, sometimes through vomiting.

Pre-menopause

Osteoporosis can affect young people as well, including pre-menopausal women aged 20, 30 and 40 years. The term pre-menopausal refers to women who are still having regular periods and have not attained menopause. Some young women who have a low bone density have an increased chance of being affected by osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis In Young Adult Women

Young women who have a low bone density caused by low peak bone mass are more likely to get osteoporosis later on in life. Sometimes, pre-menopausal women have osteoporosis due to an underlying medical condition or a medicine that leads to bone loss.

Osteoporosis And Pregnancy

Some pregnant women develop a temporary type of osteoporosis during pregnancy. This is a rare case however and usually goes away after the woman gives birth.

Breastfeeding mothers should increase the intake of calcium and vitamin D foods to build strong bones. If you don't get enough of nutrients, your baby's calcium needs will be met by taking calcium from your bones, thus causing bone porosity and thereby osteoporosis.