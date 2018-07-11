Interesting Facts About Alcohol You Need to Know!

Alcohol has turned into a leisurely drink off late, where a few glasses of it is not considered to be much. But, did you know that keeping in mind the intake of alcohol is essential if you wish to keep cancer risk due to alcohol consumption to a minimum?

Alcohol And Cancer Risk

People tend to eat healthy, exercise regularly and stay away from toxic chemicals so that they are not exposed to cancer-causing agents, but the fact is if your drink alcohol in excess amounts, then you are actually forming a cancer-causing habit.

A study, published in PLOS Medicine, was conducted that involved about 99,000 adults who were asked about their drinking habits for a period of nine years. The finding was that if two to three glasses of alcohol were taken daily then the risk of cancer increased drastically.

Off late, it has been identified that about 5 to 6 per cent of cancer cases have been linked to the consumption of alcohol. According to the PLOS Medicine report, sticking to three drinks in a week is healthy, anything more could have adverse effects.

Is Light Drinking Healthy?

The study also found that people who were light to moderate drinkers, like those who consumed just one to three drinks per week actually had lower chances of developing cancer.

However, contrary to the study data, Noelle LoConte, MD, oncologist at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, is of the opinion that reduced cancer risk doesn't make it equal to zero risk.

The study in support says that it does not promote drinking, not even in small amounts. LoConte says that small amounts of drinks can help your heart and slightly increase the risk of cancer in comparison to drastic cancer risk for people who drink at abnormal high amounts.

Benefits Of Alcohol

It is known that people who indulge in casual drinks in moderate amounts possess stronger bones, better immune systems and low risk of diabetes (especially for women) in comparison to those who do not.

The major fact is that it can protect your heart. A study conducted in 2015 revealed that light drinking was associated with protecting coronary artery diseases.

Understanding What Is Healthy In Terms Of Consuming Alcohol

It is essential to stay within the recommended weekly and daily limits if you wish to fall in the healthy and low-risk consumption of alcohol zone.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, moderate alcohol consumption is limited to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. Drinking more than this is considered binge drinking and can increase health disorders like stroke, liver disease, heart disease, etc.

A research has also stated that one night of overdoing can actually cause bacteria to leak from your gut that would eventually increase the levels of toxins in your body. This would end up affecting the immune system and making you fall sick.

According to the recommended drinking quantity, women have been allotted lesser than men due to some reasons. It is based on the body size of both the genders. Men are more likely to weigh more than women of the same age and also men have less water in their bodies.

Alcohol in a woman's body has chances of being less diluted when compared to that of a man's body. This would create greater exposure to the toxic effects of alcohol and its byproducts for women than men.

How To Ensure That You Consume Alcohol In Healthy Amounts?

• Do not consume more than two to three drinks on a daily basis. Doing this could increase the risk of cancer and heart problems.

• To ensure that the cancer risk is low, put a cap on the alcohol you consume. For women: one drink per day. For men: Two drinks per day. Ensure that you stick to this. Do not try to batch your drinks and end up drinking more on one particular day just because you did not indulge in drinking for the past two or three days.

• The definition of one drink: 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor.

A study in the BMJ report stated that the average size of a wine glass has nearly doubled in the last 25 years.

Beer has set amounts with the labeling mentioning it accurately but when it comes to wine and liquor, you should do the measurement accurately in order to avoid indulging in them in abnormal amounts.

How To Ensure That You Drink Less?

Buy small glasses of wine instead of the large ones. A study found that the larger the glass, the more likely you are to go for a second drink. Take it slow and stretch the amount of time to finish your drink.

According to a certified clinical nutritionist and recipe developer, turning your drink into a cocktail is one strategy that can make you drink less and helps your one glass last longer. Forming a cocktail will ensure that you have one full glass to savour and you will not feel deprived at the end of it.

To form the cocktail, choose a sugar-free water as the base, use fresh herbs such as mint, rosemary or lavender and top this with about 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor depending on your choice. You can use freshly squeezed juice in case you wish to enhance the flavour.

Healthy Drinking Tips

• Ensure that you measure the amount of alcohol you consume, especially with wine.

• Pour the drink in small wine glasses. Larger ones make you drink more.

• To make your drink last longer, mix sparkling water with it.

Occasional alcohol in moderate amounts is not exactly harmful. It is when you overdo the act of drinking that the chances of diseases and disorders increase.

Keeping a check on yourself and ensuring that you stick to the daily and weekly recommended intake of alcohol will ensure that your health continues to stay perfect in the long run.