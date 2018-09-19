Just In
- 1 hr ago Vidya Balan Or Nora Fatehi, Who Pulled Off JJ Valaya’s Printed Belted Saree Better?
-
- 2 hrs ago Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Give Us A Heartwarming Twinning Fashion Moment In Their Pink Outfits
- 2 hrs ago Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home
- 3 hrs ago 40 Self-Care Tips For A Healthy, Happy, Hearty You
Don't Miss
- Sports Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in elite 5000-run club in the IPL
- Movies Bhumi Pednekar Was Blown Away By Ranveer Singh When She First Met Him; ‘His Energy Was Amazing’
- Automobiles MG ZS EV Launched In 10 New Cities: 1000th Unit Rolled Out In India
- News Bhim Army chief says UP CM unable to handle govt, demands President's Rule
- Technology Reliance Jio Orbic Smartphone: Three Devices To Launch Soon Under Rs. 4,000
- Education NEET Result Date 2020: When NEET UG Exam Result 2020 Will Be Declared?
- Finance Indian Railways Launches Portal For Freight Service
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an umbrella term used to describe two conditions: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which causes chronic inflammation in your digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis only affects the large intestine and Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus [1].
Inflammatory bowel disease affects more people in North America and Europe than Africa or Asia. Studies have shown that IBD is common among people aged between 15 to 30 years and about 25 per cent of patients develop this condition by adolescence [2].
What Causes Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
The exact cause of IBD is not known; however, genetics and a weakened immune system is said to be the cause of IBD.
- Genetics - If you have a family history of IBD, you are more likely to develop this condition [3].
- Immune system - Normally, the immune system functions by attacking foreign germs such as bacteria and virus to protect the body. In IBD, an abnormal immune response causes your immune system to attack its own cells, causing inflammation in the digestive tract [4].
COVID-19 & Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): What You Need To Know
Types Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Ulcerative colitis - This type of IBD causes long-term inflammation and sores in the large intestine (colon) and the rectum [5].
- Crohn's disease - This type of IBD can cause inflammation in any part of the digestive tract (from the mouth to the anus). However, it mostly affects the tail end of the small intestine [6].
Symptoms Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhoea [7]
- Weight loss
- Bloody stools
- Fatigue
- Low appetite
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Risk Factors Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Age - Most people who develop IBD are diagnosed at around 15 to 30 years of age.
- Gender - Ulcerative colitis is common among men, whereas Crohn's disease is more common among women [8].
- Ethnicity - The risk of IBD is higher among people who are of Jewish descent [9].
- Genetics - If you have a family history of IBD, you are at a higher risk of developing this condition.
- Smoking - Cigarette smoking increases the risk of developing Crohn's disease [10].
- Geographical region - The risk of developing IBD is higher among people who are living in urban areas and industrialised countries.
- Diet - Consuming foods that are high in fat increases the risk of Crohn's disease [11].
- Medications - Taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics and birth control pills elevates the risk of developing IBD [12].
Complications Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Colon cancer
- Malnutrition
- Ulcers in the digestive tract
- Fistulas
- Anal fissure
- Bowel obstruction
- Rectal bleeding
- Dehydration
- Skin, eye and joint inflammation
When To See A Doctor
If you experience any of the above signs and symptoms or a persistent change in your bowel habits, you must consult a doctor immediately.
Diagnosis Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
To diagnose IBD, your doctor will first ask you about your family's medical history, ask about the signs and symptoms and your daily bowel habits. Then the doctor will conduct some tests to help confirm the diagnosis. These tests include the following: [13]
- Blood test to check for anaemia or infection.
- Stool samples to check for hidden stool in your blood.
- Imaging procedures like X-ray, MRI and CT scan are done to check the colon and small intestine.
- Colonoscopy test is done to examine the large intestine.
- Endoscopy test is done to examine the stomach, oesophagus and the first part of the small intestine.
Treatment Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Medications [14]
Anti-inflammatory drugs are often the first choice of treatment for IBD, which helps lower the inflammation in the digestive tract.
Immunosuppressant drugs are given to reduce inflammation. It works by preventing the immune system from attacking the cells in the digestive tract.
Antibiotics are also given to treat IBD. They work by killing the bacteria that may aggravate the symptoms of IBD.
Other medications and supplements that are used to treat IBD are:
- Anti-diarrheal medications
- Pain relieving medications
- Iron supplements
- Calcium and vitamin D supplements
- Diet
Your doctor may recommend a special diet to help treat your IBD. The nutrients will be given through a feeding tube or it will be injected into a vein. This will provide you nutritional support and allow your bowel to rest.
Surgery
If medications and diet can't lower the symptoms of IBD, your doctor may recommend surgery. A surgery can be done to widen a narrow bowel or remove any fistulas. People with ulcerative colitis may need to undergo surgery to remove the large intestine and rectum. And people with Crohn's disease may need to undergo surgery that removes the affected portions of the intestine.
Prevention Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
If the cause of IBD is due to genetic factors, it can't be prevented. However, you may be able to lower the risk of developing IBD by implementing these lifestyle changes:
- Consuming healthy, nutritious foods.
- Exercise daily
- Quit smoking and drinking
- Limit the intake of high fat foods
- Drink plenty of water