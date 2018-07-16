How to use Ginger for Back Pain Relief

Did you know that back pain is one of the most common ailments that people suffer from, today? It has been estimated that at least 1 in 30 adults are afflicted with various forms of back pain, globally!

So, it is clear that it is a wide-spread ailment which is extremely prevalent in people, especially people over the age of 40.

Now, we know that any kind of body pain, such as headaches, stomach aches or pain in any part of the body can make a person's life miserable, as a nagging pain can hinder a lot of activities, along with causing discomfort.

While milder forms of pain can just cause a bit of discomfort and fatigue, more intense forms of pain in any part of the body can be excruciating and painkillers and even hospitalization could be required.

Some of the main causes for back pain are weakening of bones as we age, calcium deficiency, osteoporosis, being overweight or obese, injuries, surgeries, infections to the back bone, etc.

Whatever the reason may be for back pain to trigger, the effect it has on your life can be rather negative.

Back pain, be it mild or intense, can inhibit a person from performing physical activities such as, running, walking, exercising, moving things, bending down, etc.

This can make life very difficult, as the person suffering from back pain may require another person's assistance constantly.

So, people would naturally want to do everything they can to reduce their back pain. Depending on the type of back pain, usually surgeries, physiotherapy and pain killers are prescribed as treatments.

However, taking pain killers can harm your liver, general health and can also cause dependency in the long run. So, it is always better to depend on natural remedies to treat back pain, rather than going for medications.

There are a number of natural ingredients which can be found in our own gardens and kitchens, that can treat ailments, including back pain. Did you know that ginger is one such spice which can reduce back pain, naturally? Find out how, below.

Ginger And Its Medicinal Properties

Most of us would have heard of the ancient Indian medicine system of Ayurveda, which uses natural remedies to prevent and treat diseases.

In fact, many Ayurvedic remedies have been backed by science and they have been proven to be effective.

Ginger is a very popular kitchen ingredient used in a number of ayurvedic remedies and home remedies to treat, prevent and cure a whole array of diseases.

Apart from adding a great taste to your dishes, ginger can also treat diseases like digestive ailments, constipation, stomach pain, nausea, etc. It can also reduce high cholesterol, boost your immune system, aid weight loss, prevent cancer and so on.

However, the fact that ginger has the capacity to reduce back pain is a lesser known one. If you want to find out how exactly ginger can provide relief from back pain and how the remedy is prepared, don't stop here!

Ginger's Pain-reducing Quality

Ginger is rich in powerful compounds such as gingerol, polyphenols, flavonoids and tannins. In addition, ginger also contains antioxidants and vitamin C.

The combination of all the above-mentioned components of ginger makes it an anti-inflammatory agent, or a substance which has the ability to reduce inflammation and pain.

A recent research study conducted at the University Of Maryland Medical Centre has stated that consuming at least 2-4 grams of ginger per day, can help people with backpain immensely.

The pain-reducing property of ginger makes it an excellent natural remedy for people suffering from back ache and they do not have to worry about potential side effects of this remedy as it is completely natural!

However, a combination of a healthy diet, exercise routine and maintaining a healthy weight is also necessary for this remedy to work effectively.

Method Of Preparation

Take 2-4 grams of freshly cut and cleaned ginger and add to your meal. You can also add it to milk, tea or hot water and consume it in a liquid form.

Note: If your back pain is severe and is a result of injuries or infection, then it is very important to seek immediate medical attention and then take this remedy, along with the treatments prescribed by

the doctors.