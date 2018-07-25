How To Use Cloves For Digestion & Stomach-related Problems

What do you do when you have a bad breath? You either chew a gum or pop a clove in your mouth,don't you? But did you know that apart from freshening your breath, cloves can help ease digestion and respiratory problems and also relieve tooth pain? In this article, you will learn about the benefits of cloves for digestion.

Usually, cloves are used in seasoning foods to add a mild flavour, but also offer many medicinal benefits.

The digestive benefits of cloves includes relieving pain, due to their antibacterial, antispasmodic and anaesthetic properties. Natural home remedies that include cloves are good for the digestive system because they alleviate pain, swelling and fight infection, among other things.

Making home remedies such as clove oil, clove tea or infusions with cloves improve the symptoms of stomach conditions such as vomiting, gases and nausea caused by indigestion. It is due to a compound named eugenol which is present in cloves.

Different Properties Of Eugenol

The aromatic intensity in cloves comes from this compound eugenol. This compound is an excellent antioxidant that delays cellular ageing and fights heartburn. Eugenol is a yellow oily liquid with an intense odour which is also found in other herbs and spices like basil, bay leaves, turmeric, and cinnamon.

The key properties of eugenol are anesthetic, antacid, anti-edemic, antioxidant, antiviral, antiseptic and gastroprotective and gastro-regenerative.

Uses Of Cloves In Home Remedies To Improve Your Digestion

There are multiple ways to use cloves for digestion remedies. But, the usage of it depends largely on each person's taste and their tolerance level to the spice.

Here are the following natural remedies that you can make with cloves.

1. Clove Tea

Clove tea stimulates the digestive system and lubricates the digestive tract to make it work efficiently. It helps in increasing the blood flow and fights bad breath (halitosis).

The most common cause of bad breath is stomach problems and clove tea work efficiently by attacking the bacteria directly in the digestive system. Furthermore, the aroma of the clove freshens your breath immediately because the tea fights bacteria inside your mouth.

How to make clove tea: First, crush the cloves and add it to a cup of boiling water. Drink this tea in the morning and at night.

2. Clove Essential Oil

Clove essential oil is made by mixing olive oil and cloves in a bottle and keeping them for several weeks before use. If you are suffering with nausea and vomiting, you can add 3 drops of this oil in a glass of water.

3. Whole Cloves

You can chew whole cloves as chewing them will increase the production of saliva, as well as the fluids needed for digestion. If you do not like the taste of it, add them in your meals or your desserts.

4. Clove Infusion

Clove infusion can stimulate digestive activity and aid in fighting constipation. It's prepared similarly to clove tea but with whole cloves.

Side Effects Of Cloves When Consumed In Large Doses

Cloves are usually safe for most people when taken by mouth. Clove oil is also safe when applied to the skin, but avoid frequent use of clove oil in the gums or in the mouth. It can cause damage to the gums, skin, tooth pulp and mucous membranes.

According to the National Institute of Health, cloves can cause serious allergic reactions and serious side effects if had in large doses. People with kidney or liver disorders or those who have had seizures should avoid consuming cloves.

