How To Reduce Puffy Eyes From Crying

Are you a sensitive person? Do your friends tell you to stop crying for every little reason after a tough breakup? Whatever the reason may be, after crying your eyes tend to swell up and become red. So, we have come up with a solution for you. Here are some home remedies to reduce puffy eyes from crying.

Puffy eyes from crying occur because the nervous system increases blood flow to the blood vessels in your face, especially around your eyes. The skin around the eyes has fine tissues that are capable of absorbing the tears, making your eyes look swollen.

Also, a little bit of shedding your tears is healthy as there are many health benefits of crying. The reflex tears clear debris, like smoke and dust from the eyes and when you cry continuously, the tears lubricate your eyes and help protect them from infection.

Did you know continuous tears contain 98 per cent of water and emotional tears contain stress hormones and other toxins? Adding to this, you definitely can't meet anybody with those puffy eyes.

So, there are several remedies that can reduce puffy eyes from crying.

1. Cold Compress

The most effective home remedy to treat puffy eyes from crying last night is to apply a cold compress. The cold temperature will help to tighten your skin around the eyes and will also help relax the blood vessels.

Put few ice cubes in a towel and wrap it.

Place it on both of your eyes for a few seconds.

Or you can wet a clean cloth with cold water and hold it on your eyes for a few seconds.

2. Gentle Massage

Sometimes, even a gentle massage could do the trick. Massaging your nose after crying clears out the nose blockage, making the blood vessels in the face work properly.

Apply a few drops of coconut oil on your nose and gently massage your nose.

After the massage lie down with your head elevated and relax.

3. Salt Water

Salt water is another home remedy to reduce the puffiness around your eyes due to crying. The reason salt is used because it uses the process of osmosis to absorb the fluid around your eyes which causes swelling.

Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt to a cup of lukewarm water and stir it till it dissolves.

Soak a cotton ball in the salty water and place it on your eyelids for 5 minutes.

Repeat this as many times required.

4. Rose Water

Rose water can also reduce the swollen and puffy eyes. It has skin-tightening properties that can help tighten the skin around your eyes which can reduce the swelling from crying.

Soak a cotton ball in rose water and place it on your eyes for 5 minutes.

Splash your eyes with normal water and repeat this many times.

5. Egg Whites

Did you know the egg white has skin tightening properties that can help to get rid of swelling around the eyes? Applying egg whites could help reduce the swelling due to crying.

Separate the yolk from the whites and whip the egg white thoroughly.

Add a few drops of witch hazel and mix well.

Apply this mixture under your eyes and after it dries rinse it off with plain water.

6. Tea Bags

Black tea contains tannins that can penetrate the skin, increase blood circulation, and ease puffiness. So after having your tea, put your tea bags to use.

Wet two tea bags and refrigerate them for 20 minutes.

Then place them on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes.

7. Cucumber

Cucumber slices can also be used to help soothe the puffy eyes and reduce swelling after crying. Cucumber has astringent properties that help reduce eye puffiness. Also, it has hydrating and nourishing properties that can benefit the eyes in many ways.

Refrigerate the cucumber slices for 15 minutes.

Place the chilled slices over your eyes.

Replace the slices when it gets warm

Repeat this process.

8. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is also beneficial in reducing eye puffiness. Aloe vera has nourishing properties which is good for the skin and eyes and also supports collagen production.

Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf.

Apply the gel around your eyes and massage it.

Allow it to dry and then rinse it off with cold water.

9. Drink Plenty Of Water

When your body is hydrated properly, there is lesser chance of water retention that can increase swelling around the eyes. Sip water at regular intervals and if you are bored of plain water, squeeze a bit of lemon juice into it to make it flavoured.

Additional Tips You Could Try To Reduce Eye Swelling

Splash your face with cold water for a few seconds, concentrating on areas of redness or puffiness around your eyes.

Avoid wiping your tears as it can increase swelling, instead dab your tears with a tissue or handkerchief.

