During this World Immunization Week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that some potential risks of the dengue vaccine need to be addressed. The world's first dengue vaccine can protect you from the deadly disease but it can also expose you to some health risks.

Last year, there were quite a number of deaths reported due to dengue. Dengue is a viral infection which is transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. The symptoms of dengue appear 3-14 days after the mosquito bite and not immediately. Dengue can attack anybody - from infants, young children to adults.

The first symptom of dengue fever is a drop in platelet count. And the most common symptoms include headache, muscle and joint pain, dengue fever rash, pain behind the eyes, fatigue and exhaustion, nausea and vomiting, and low blood pressure.

Vaccine isn't the only preventive measure for dengue. Here are some ways you can prevent dengue at home.

Read on to know how to prevent dengue fever naturally.

1. Papaya Leaves

These leaves are widely known to prevent dengue fever naturally. Papaya leaves have a complex mix of nutrients and organic compounds that can cause a rise in your platelet count. Also, the vitamin C content in it can help stimulate the immune system and the powerful antioxidants aid to reduce oxidative stress and eliminate excess toxins in the blood.

Crush the papaya leaves and then strain it with a cloth to extract the juice.

Drink the fresh juice daily.

2. Barley Grass

Barley grass has the unique ability to significantly increase the blood platelet count by stimulating the production of blood cells. A decrease in platelet count is one of the serious side effects of dengue fever that can make you feel weak and increase the susceptibility of the body to dengue haemorrhagic fever.

You can either drink barley tea or eat barley grass by adding it in smoothies.

3. Neem Leaves

Neem leaves are commonly prescribed for a variety of illnesses, including a disease like dengue. Steeping the leaves and drinking the juice has been shown to increase both blood platelet count and white blood cell count. If you brew the neem leaves properly, it may help in strengthening the immune system and bring your body's strength back.

4. Orange Juice

Orange juice has the presence of antioxidants and vitamins, which makes it ideal for treating the secondary symptoms of dengue fever. Orange juice aids in promoting antibodies of the immune system, increases urination by releasing the toxins and also stimulates cellular repair due to vitamin C's crucial role in the creation of collagen.

Drink a glass of freshly squeezed home-made orange juice every day.

5. Basil

Chewing on basil leaves can help to prevent dengue naturally. Basil's immune-boosting properties have been long recommended in Ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of dengue fever. The basil extract has also been found to have a slight inhibitory effect against DENV -1 (dengue virus).

Either consume fresh basil leaves.

Or prepare a tea using basil leaves.

There are other preventive measures against dengue fever, which have been listed below.

Shut doors and windows at dusk. During evening, is when the blood-sucking parasites find their way into your homes. At dusk and late-evening hours keep your windows and doors closed to prevent mosquito bites.

Wear protective clothes to prevent the mosquito bites. It might be a little uneasy to wear full-sleeve clothes all day, but it's necessary to prevent dengue. While going outside or if you are inside the house, wear full-sleeve clothes.

Using a mosquito repellent is important to protect yourself from mosquitoes. There are many effective chemical repellents available, neem oil can be a good mosquito repellent. Mixing neem oil with coconut oil will provide 85% protection against Aedes mosquito.

Garlic spray can also prevent mosquito bites because it has a strong pungent smell that can ward off mosquitoes. You can crush a few garlic cloves and boil it in some water. Spray this water around the house to drive away the mosquitoes.

