With the present scenario of stressful life, we tend to get headaches due to tension and pressure looming over our heads. A headache is an indicator that your body is missing something; it may be a nutrient deficiency, lack of drinking water, among others. One of these types of headaches is a migraine headache. In this article, we will be discussing how to manage migraines naturally.

Migraine headaches can last from a few hours to a few days and usually occur once or maybe more than once a month. With migraines, people suffer from other symptoms too, like sensitivity to light, nausea or vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and an upset stomach.

Apart from migraines, there are other types of headaches too:

Tension headache is the most common type of headache. They are also known as stress headaches, chronic daily headaches, or chronic non-progressive headaches.

Sinus is another type of headache which is caused in the forehead, cheeks, and the bridge of your nose. The symptoms of sinus include fever, runny nose, pressure in the ears, and facial swelling.

Cluster headache is the most severe type of headache. It causes intense pain and one can experience a burning or piercing pain behind the eyes.

Let's have a look at how to manage migraines naturally.

1. Gluten-free Diet

People who are sensitive to gluten and eat gluten foods can suffer from a migraine headache. You have to cut back gluten from your diet for three weeks. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, people who have migraine headaches reduced gluten from their diet and there was a reduction of symptoms after giving up gluten.

2. Magnesium

Low levels of magnesium in the body can cause migraine headaches as well. And several studies have suggested that magnesium may reduce the frequency of migraine attacks in people with low levels. People who are most prone are either suffering from diabetes, heart disease, or low blood pressure. Take 200 to 600 mg of magnesium per day to reduce the frequency of migraines.

3. Herbs

Feverfew and butterbur are naturally tension-easing herbs. Research has shown that consuming feverfew reduces the frequency of migraines and symptoms of headaches like pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. On the other hand, butterbur is a herb that reduces the inflammatory effect of chemicals that cause headaches.

4. Hydration

When your body is dehydrated, it can also trigger a migraine. Not drinking enough water, having too much coffee, sugary drinks, and alcohol consumption can certainly leave your body dehydrated. You can keep your body hydrated by having plenty of fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, celery, radishes, cabbage, zucchini, cauliflower, spinach, watermelon, etc.

5. B Complex Vitamins

B vitamins are involved in the formation of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin which are not there in people suffering from migraines. B complex vitamin is a group of vitamins which include thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B12, folate, biotin, vitamin B6, and pantothenic acid. These vitamins work together to improve brain cells, cardiovascular health, immune function, and circulation.

6. Peppermint And Lavender Essential Oil

The peppermint and lavender essential oil have a calming effect. Peppermint oil leaves a long-lasting cooling effect on the skin and stimulates a significant increase in blood flow to the forehead. Lavender essential oil is a mood stabilizer and a sedative and it is safe for migraine headaches. Both these essential oils are a very effective home remedy for curing migraines.

7. Stretching Exercises

Staying in one position for a longer period of time can lead to body tension and creates headache symptoms. Instead, move your body a little and avoid sitting in one position. Take a break every 30-60 minutes and stretch and move your head in the clockwise and anti-clockwise direction. This will bring relief from the built-up stress.

8. Cayenne Pepper

Do you know that cayenne pepper can stimulate your body's circulation and it's a good home remedy for reducing a migraine? It is because of the capsaicin present in cayenne pepper that is good for treating pain and inflammation. Though cayenne pepper is mostly used as a spice, it can just do more than just flavouring food.

9. Hot Or Cold Compress

Hot and cold compress both could work wonders for migraine headaches. While some people may prefer hot compress and some may prefer cold compress. A hot water bath can also help treat a migraine headache naturally.

10. Detox Bath

A detox bath is not only good for cleansing your body but also helps in getting rid of toxins from the body. You can add these ingredients to your bath water, such as baking soda, essential oils, or apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar helps in drawing out uric acid and provides relief from arthritis, joint pain, and headaches.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: How To Maintain Oral Hygiene With These 6 Tips