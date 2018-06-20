Everyone knows yoga is great for reducing stress and increasing flexibility and has myriad other benefits. One of these benefits is also helping you to lose weight. If you love doing yoga and are looking at how to lose weight with yoga, then this article will be beneficial for you.

The word 'Yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Yug' which means the union of your individual consciousness and the universal consciousness.

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice which is not only linked with the physical well-being of the body but with the overall health of the human being. Yoga involves simple meditation, breath control, and the adoption of specific bodily postures.

From reducing stress to joint pain, yoga has a positive impact physically and mentally. One of the main benefits of yoga is its impact on your belly.

Read on to know how to lose weight with yoga.

1. Dolphin Pose

Dolphin pose is also called ardha pincha mayurasana. This type of yoga works by making the arms your base for balancing the entire upper body while you try to stay afloat. Performing dolphin pose yoga will strengthen and tone the arms, biceps, and triceps. People having neck or shoulder injuries should avoid this yoga.

2. Kapalbhati Pranayam

This yoga involves the breathing technique of active exhalation and passive inhalation. During exhalation the stomach sinks inside and while inhalation the stomach goes out. This continuous stomach movement is beneficial for the muscles in the stomach. Regularly practising kapalbhati is also very beneficial for loss of belly fat.

3. Upward Facing Dog Pose

This pose is also known as urdhva mukha svanasana which involves the stretching of the arm muscles and helps in balancing the body weight. Performing this yoga daily will tone your arms, biceps, and triceps. If you are suffering from shoulder injuries or stiff neck, avoid doing this yoga.

4. Bow Pose

It is also known as dhanurasana which involves lying down on your stomach with feet apart and placing your arms on the side of the body. Start breathing and lift your chest off the ground and stretch out your legs. This yoga helps in cutting off the belly fat, improves blood circulation to the spinal nerves, and helps in strengthening the arms, shoulder, neck, and leg muscles. This yoga is beneficial for asthma patients as it expands the chest and increases the breathing capacity of the lungs.

5. Boat Pose

Boat pose is also known as naukasana. Your midriff becomes the base for balancing the body and if you are finding it a trouble to lose the stubborn belly fat, this yoga asana will help you. Performing the boat pose yoga daily will let you achieve toned abs. If you are suffering from insomnia, spinal injuries or hernia, do not try this yoga.

6. Fish Pose

Fish pose is known as matsyasana. This yoga pose involves stretching the lower body, such as the intestines, thighs, abdominal muscles, and hips. This yoga asana is all about twisting and pulling the lower body that helps in burning the extra fat that gets deposited in the most prominent places like the thighs and tummy.

7. Cobra Pose

Cobra pose is also referred to as bhujangasana and this asana is a pivotal pose in the Surya Namaskar. This yoga asana involves the upper body and stretches the abdominal muscles and acts as a catalyst for burning unwanted belly fat. If you are suffering from hernia or are a pregnant woman, do not try this asana.

8. Garland Pose

Garland pose is also known as malasana. This yoga is beneficial for those people who sit all day at the desk and accumulate fat in the lower part of the body. This type of asana will help in stretching the groins, thighs, and hip muscles and also enhance flexibility and tone the inner and outer thighs.

9. Lion Pose

Lion pose is also called simhasana. If you have facial fat, this yoga asana will help tone the facial muscles. People of any age can try this yoga asana. When you are in this pose, sticking your tongue out along with that the spine and thorax are stretched. This will help to get rid of double chin.

10. Downward Dog Pose

Downward dog pose yoga is also known as adho mukha svanasana which is a weight-bearing pose. The upper body needs to be balanced in both your hands which is an excellent way to tone your biceps and arms. Avoid this asana if you are suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome.

Try these yoga asanas if you don't want to hit the gym!

