The breasts are considered to be one of the greatest assets of women. Supple and firm breasts can make all body shapes a lot more attractive. That is one of the main reasons why a majority of women want to attain fuller breasts. In this article, you will get to know how to increase breast size naturally at home.

The shape and size of the breasts actually vary from one woman to another. The factors that affect the size and shape of the breasts are - weight, genetics, and hormones.

The breasts are mainly composed of fat tissues, hence the size of the breasts may change when a woman gains or loses weight. The unique size and shape of the breasts could also be a result of the genes that you have inherited from your elders. Hormones play another role in your breast size. Any imbalance in the growth hormones of a woman's body may result in poor breast development.

So, here's how to increase breast size naturally at home.

1. Soy Milk

Soy milk is full of isoflavones, it imitates oestrogen also thus assisting in increasing the breast size. Soya milk is made from soya beans and you can drink this to getter firmer breasts.

Boil one glass of soya milk and drink it daily in the morning.

Soya beans can also be eaten. Add them in your salad or add them in your curries.

2. Nuts

Nuts such as cashew nuts, walnuts, peanuts and pecan are all superior sources that could increase your breast size. Nuts consist of healthy fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. At the same time, it is also good for heart and boosts up the brain. Eat nuts as a snack or add it in your salads to utilize its benefits.

When hunger pangs hit you during the day time, consume a handful of nuts.

Include walnuts and cashews in your diet. Mix some black pepper and consume it daily for about 3-4 months.

3. Milk

Dairy products are also considered good for increasing breast size. They enclose parallel reproductive hormones to establish in the human body. For instance, cow's milk has happening hormones like oestrogen, prolactin, and progesterone, that are desired for milk making in mammals.

Boil the milk lightly, and take one glass of milk in the morning and one glass at night.

4. Papaya

Papaya is another fruit that supports in growing the breast size. Papaya along with milk can be a bonus for increasing your breast size. Raw papaya contains enzymes, which are used in the preparation of dietary supplements and chewing gums. It is rich in antioxidant nutrients such as carotenes, flavonoids, vitamin C, and vitamin B (folate and pantothenic acid). Papaya is also a good source of fibre and minerals such as magnesium.

Cut one half ripe papaya and eat it after your meals.

5. Seafood

Seafood are plenty to choose from like prawns, fish, seaweed, oysters, shrimps, etc., which are all loaded with manganese. This helps in boosting the sex hormones to promote the expansion of breast tissue. Consume seafood every day and observe the astonishing results.

Cook fish in mild oil with black pepper.

Either bake them or deep fry them.

Eat fish thrice a week.

Some of the home remedies to increase breast size are:

1. Fenugreek Oil/Capsule

Fenugreek seeds are known for expanding your breast size. How?The phytoestrogen naturally found in fenugreek seeds will help increase the level of prolactin (female oestrogen) in your body. You can use fenugreek seeds for breast enlargement in a number of ways. The most common way to use fenugreek seeds to increase breast size is to take herbal capsules or apply the oil on your breasts.

2. Olive Oil

Olive oil is high in nutrients and is known to improve blood circulation. It also contains phytoestrogens that imitate oestrogen activity in a woman's body and can thus be used to increase the size of your breasts.

Take some olive oil and massage it gently on your breasts for 5 to 10 minutes.

Do this once or twice a day.

3. Rose Essential Oil

Geraniola is a monoterpenoid and an alcohol which is primarily present in rose essential oil. Geraniola is also found to exhibit oestrogen activity at higher concentrations. This is why rose oil can also be used in breast enlargement.

Mix 10 to 12 drops of rose essential oil with coconut oil or olive oil.

Massage this mixture onto your breasts for 5 to 10 minutes.

4. Soybean Oil

Soybean oil has the ability to increase the levels of oestrogen in a woman's body. This is what makes soy bean oil useful in enhancing the size of your breasts.

Take 2 teaspoons of soybean oil.

Massage the oil gently onto your breast in a circular motion for 10 to 15 minutes.

Do this once a day every day.

5. Lemon grass Essential Oil

Lemon grass essential oil contains a monoterpene called nerol. Nerol is found to increase oestrogen activity at high concentrations in your body. Thus, it can help you achieve fuller breasts.

Mix 10 to 12 drops of lemon grass essential oil with 30 ml of coconut oil or olive oil.

Massage the oil gently on your breasts for 5 to 10 minutes.

Do this every morning and night.

