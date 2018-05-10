How To Cure Upper And Middle Back Pain At Home?

If you have been suffering from an upper or middle back pain, you are not alone. A recent research has revealed that with the current lifestyle habits, there is an 84 per cent probability that one will develop a backache at some point of time in one's life. A back pain can occur suddenly or with slow repetitive movements in the course of time. A back pain can hamper your plans for the day, and it is not something that you can ignore thinking that it would resolve on its own. However, thankfully, if your back pain is not very aggressive, it can be managed or cured at home.

Common Causes Of Back Pain

• Result of an injury, acute strain to the muscles, discs and ligaments supporting the spine.

• Due to improper posture.

• Due to lifting of heavy objects the improper way.

• Upper back pain due to muscle ache, soreness, and tenderness.

• Pressure on spinal nerve due to herniated disc.

• Osteoarthritis.

• Torn or pulled muscle or ligament.

• Rarely due to other causes such as an infection, cancer, etc.

How To Treat An Upper Or Middle Back Pain At Home

There are various methods to treat back pain, depending on the severity of the pain. However, here we have compiled a few simple and natural ways that can help you manage your back pain at home.

Rest or relax your spine

Upper and middle back pain can occur anywhere, starting from your neck to your rib cage. It is often due to repetitive motions at work, playing sports, vigorous exercises or minor injuries. Therefore, the first step you should consider is to rest your spine for a few days by taking a break from the activity that may have caused the strain. Although bed rest does not relieve a back pain, it is better than continuing to stay active with the pain. However, when resting, make sure you lie on a flat surface rather than a foam bed. After a few days of rest, get back to work slowly.

Alternate between ice pack and heat pad

While an ice pack can help by reducing the pain and inflammation in the area of back pain, a heating pad can also help reduce pain and stiffness in the area. They also help in relaxing the muscles. Therefore, the ideal option would be to alternate between the two until you find relief. Apply the ice pack for at least 25 minutes to notice the results.

Epsom salt bath can help

Soak your back in a warm Epsom salt bath. This will help reduce the pain and swelling considerably. In case the pain is caused by muscle strain, the magnesium in the salt helps the muscle relax. However, do not make the water too hot, and also make sure not to soak in the water for more than 30 minutes, as it may dehydrate you.

Practice good posture

Poor posture can cause tremendous stress on your back. So ensure that you sit or stand tall, with your shoulders in the right position and give proper support to your back to ensure that you don't slouch.

Exercise

Your physical therapist can guide you on the right kind of exercises and stretches that you could practice to strengthen the muscles on your shoulders and stomach. When practised regularly, they can help in better body balance, reducing your chances of injury and pain.

Keep stress away with yoga, meditation

Learn techniques to reduce stress, as stress can tighten your muscles and worsen your pain. Yoga and meditation are great ways to achieve this. Make sure you include deep breathing (Pranayama) and meditation as part of your daily routine.

Have a nutritious diet

A nutritious diet also plays a vital role in preventing osteoporosis, the cause of fractures and back pain. Therefore, it is essential to follow a diet that is rich in calcium and vitamin D. Make sure to include leafy greens, cheese, yogurt, eggs, oranges, soy milk and fish as part of your diet.

Ginger root can be effective

Ginger has excellent anti-inflammatory properties, and hence, can help with back pain, particularly, upper back pain. You just have to simmer ginger root slices in boiling water for 30 minutes. Allow it to cool a little, strain and drink.

Generally, if your back pain is due to muscle strain, it responds well to rest and other self-care measures at home as detailed in this article and your pain could be resolved in a matter of days. But, if you experience a shooting pain, or a burning pain, which continues despite these self-care methods, you should consider taking the help of a healthcare professional.