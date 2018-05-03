According to the health ministry, in India breast cancer ranks as the number one cancer among females with a rate as high as 25.8 per 100,000 women and mortality of 12.7 per 100,000 women. A study found that India continues to have a low survival rate for breast cancer with only 66.1 percent women diagnosed with the disease. In this article, you will learn how to beat breast cancer with diet and tips to prevent breast cancer.

The main reason behind the low survival rate in India is that the awareness about breast cancer and its treatment is very low. However, keeping these facts aside, scientists have developed a pill that make tumours light up when exposed to infrared light, making it easier to diagnosis breast cancer, which is more effective than mammograms.

Researchers said about a third of breast cancer patients treated with surgery or chemotherapy have benign tumours that would never become life-threatening. This latest move could also catch cancers that would have gone undetected.

Around 7 percent of breast cancer usually occurs in women who are under 40 years of age. But, younger women as well as teenagers can also suffer from breast cancer.

Breast Cancer In Young Women

When puberty starts, early breast development often begins as a lump under the nipple. The cases of breast cancer is rare in teenagers, as they have a much lower risk of breast cancer.

About 12 percent of women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, and also genetic and cellular changes over time can increase the likelihood of unusual cell growth in the breasts.

How To Beat Breast Cancer With Diet

The foods you eat can affect your risk of developing breast cancer. Also, not smoking and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of cancer.

1. Eating More Of Fruits And Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are a good source of many important nutrients. Being an excellent source of dietary fibre, they can also reduce the risk of mouth, throat, pancreatic, and lung cancers. Try to eat at least 5 portions of fruit and colourful vegetables each day. These include a medium-sized apple, a banana, 3 cups of cooked vegetables, and a bowl of salad.

These are some tips to add an extra portion of fruit or veggies at each meal:

Add fruits to your wholegrain breakfast cereal.

For lunch, include carrots and celery sticks.

Add extra beans, mushrooms or chopped greens in your soups and curry.

2. Eat More Of Whole Grains Foods

Whole grain foods are packed with fibre and nutrients, which can help fill you up for longer and keep a healthy weight. The fibre present in whole grains can also reduce the risk of bowel cancer. Some of the simple ways to include whole grains in your diet are opting for brown, whole grain bread, brown rice instead of white rice, whole wheat pasta, breakfast cereal like oats, and adding barley to soups and stews.

3. Eat Less Processed And Red Meat

Consuming a lot of processed and red meat can increase the risk of bowel cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Because they are high in calories, which can also contribute to weight gain. Healthier choices of protein foods include fish, pulses, chicken and eggs that could help prevent breast cancer.

Processed meat includes ham, sausages, salami and bacon. So, try to have less red meat and processed meat and eat them in small portions.

3. Eating Less Salt

Foods that are preserved with salt may increase the risk of stomach cancer, which include salt beef, and some pickled vegetables. Make your meals using less amounts of salt.

Tips To Prevent Breast Cancer

Limit the intake of alcohol, as the more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer would be.

There is a link between smoking and breast cancer risk, particularly in pre-menopausal women. So, quit smoking.

Being overweight or obese can also increase the risk of breast cancer.

Moderate physical activity can help prevent breast cancer.

Breast-feeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention.

Fill half your plate with colourful vegetables, ¼th with high-fibre wholegrain foods like brown rice or whole wheat pasta and ¼th with healthy protein foods like fish, chicken or pulses.

Also, early diagnosis is the key in treating breast cancer and ensuring its success.

