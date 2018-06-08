Here's How These 7 Yoga Poses Can Protect Your Hair And Make Them Stronger

Yoga is a form of physical, spiritual, and mental practice or discipline that first originated in India 5000 years ago. It is practiced by most people in the modern era to achieve a lifestyle that is stress-free; attain flexibility, balance, strength of both, body and mind; and for losing weight.

The whole purpose of workouts is to burn calories, get out of breath, and sweat. Yoga works differently though. By the end of a Yoga workout you need to be able to breathe better and feel relaxed.

Yoga is used for treating anxiety, depression, asthma, arthritis, cancer-related symptoms, bipolar disorders, neck pains, cardiovascular diseases, back pain, hypertension, migraines, cramps during periods, menopause, complications during pregnancy, stress, sleep disorders, etc.

Can you believe that there are actually Yoga poses that can help keep your hair strong and healthy? All these need to be done in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum benefits.

Here's the list of the poses:

1. Downward-Facing Dog Or Adho Mukha Svanasana-

How to do it: Get on the floor on all fours, parallel to the ground. Now lift the hips and straighten the arms and legs to form an inverted V. Make sure the arms are in line with the shoulders and the feet are in line with the hips.

Press your hands into the ground and lengthen your back as much as you can. Turn your gaze to your navel. Be in this position for 1-3 minutes. This will look like a dog bending forward, hence the name.

Benefits: This is good for the hair because the blood circulation to the brain increases. It is also good for digestion and to tone your arms and feet.

2. Camel Pose Or Ustrasana-

How to do it: Begin by kneeling down on the mat with your hands on your hips. The soles of your feet need to face the ceiling. Now slowly arch your back and reach out to your soles with your hands. Don't strain your neck too much; keep it neutrally positioned. Hold for a minute and come back to the pose you started with.

Benefits: This too increases blood circulation to the brain. Digestion and excretion improve. It's good for menstrual pain and for releasing tension from the chest.

3. Wind Relieving Pose Or Pawanamuktasana-

How to do it: Lie flat on the mat with your legs together and hands on the side. As you exhale, bring both your feet towards your chest and hug them tightly. Continue breathing normally. Try and increase the pressure on the chest by hugging the legs tighter. Hold for about a minute and come back to lying flat.

Benefits: This pose increases blood circulation in the body. It improves digestion and strengthens the abdominal muscles, promoting belly-fat loss.

4. All Limb Pose Or Salamba Sarvangasana-

How to do it: Begin by lying on the mat, legs together and hands by the side. Now with one swift movement, lift your legs, buttocks, and back. Your elbows should be supporting your lower body and stand high on your shoulders. There should be no weight on the neck and head. Keep the spine straight and point your toes to the ceiling. Hold the pose for a minute and come back to lie flat on the ground again.

Benefits: Blood circulation improves. Mild depression, anxiety, and pain can be cured by this asana. It also helps to keep you active and strengthens the shoulders and neck.

5. Thunderbolt Pose Or Vajrasana-

How to do it: Begin with kneeling on the mat. Your big toes need to cross each other. Now sit down such that your buttocks rest on the heels and your thighs on the calf muscles. Look straight, place your hands on your thighs and engage your core muscles. Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing. Hold for 5-10 minutes at least.

Benefits: This pose eliminates constipation. It improves digestion, strengthens, muscles, and increases blood circulation. It also eliminates obesity and relieves any stress in the back.

6. Standing Forward Bend Pose Or Uttanasana-

How to do it: Begin with standing straight on the mat. Inhale deeply. As you exhale, bend your knees slightly, feet pointing straight and bend forward from the hip. Rest your hands on the side of your feet. If you feel a stretch at you hip and hamstrings, then you're doing it right.

Let your head dangle loose. Hold for a minute and come back to standing very slowly, because any sudden movement could give you a head rush.

Benefits: Blood circulation improves greatly to the brain. Better sleep and concentration is the result. Since the abdominal muscles are engaged, better digestion is also seen.

7. Rabbit Pose Or Sasangasana-

How to do it: Begin with kneeling down on the mat, feet together and soles facing the ceiling. Slowly bend forward to touch the crown of your head to the ground. Hold your feet with both hands while you do so. Hold for a minute before slowly rising back.

Benefits: Blood circulation is greatly improved to the brain. The spine flexibility improves greatly. Back and neck stiffness is also relieved.