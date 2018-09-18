6 Simple Yet Effective Tips To Control Your Hunger

Do you feel hungry very often? There can be various reasons behind it ranging from being stressed, not drinking water properly to the lack of sleep or other health issues. But if you really want to stay healthy, you should have a healthy BMI, and the best way to maintain it is by controlling your hunger.

Eating in excess can lead to various health issues in the long run like excess weight gain, diabetes, metabolic disorders, hypertension, etc.

Some Facts About Hunger

Your hunger is basically controlled by 3 hormones - insulin, ghrelin and leptin. These hormones play different roles when it comes to eating and digestion. The main role played by insulin in the body is to control the glucose levels in the blood. When you don't eat food for more than 3 to 4 hours, the level of insulin drops as there is no glucose to carry to the cells of our body. When this happens the hormone called ghrelin gets secreted in the body to induce hunger. As soon as we consume food, the level of sugar in our body triggers the hunger-curbing hormone leptin. The hormone leptin plays a role in halting our hunger and controlling our body mass, but if you overeat, it leads to leptin resistance and you continue to overeat.

There are 2 kinds of hunger - physical and mental. When you feel hungry due to lack of blood sugar it is called physical hunger, but when you still feel hungry despite eating properly due to emotional factors, it is called mental hunger. The latter makes you overeat and triggers issues like obesity and diseases related to it.

You need to be strict and disciplined to make sure you don't overeat as doing so will just make you gain weight and suffer from numerous diseases like diabetes, obesity, make yourself more prone to heart ailments, etc.

Tips To Keep Hunger Under Control

Here are the basic things you need to do when you have been binge eating in order to control your eating urges. Follow these things to control your habit of excessive eating and maintain your overall health.