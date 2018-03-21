Here Are 9 Surprising Foods Which Can Reduce Hunger Naturally

1. Popcorn

Most of us love to munch on a some crispy, yummy popcorn while watching a movie or hanging out with friends, right? Well, if you are experiencing untimely hunger pangs and want to suppress your hunger, then, popcorn can help! As popcorn is a whole grain, it has the ability to make you feel fuller for a long time. Just ensure that the popcorn does not have additives like too much salt or cheese.

2. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is a tasty spread and a snack which many of us prefer to eat with bases like bread. Also, peanut butter is regularly consumed by fitness conscious people who work out, as peanut butter is rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids and healthy carbohydrates. Peanut butter can also help make you feel fuller and supress hunger naturally, when the plain version is had, without any bases, such as bread. 1 or 2 spoonfulls a day should be ideal.

3. Pistachios

Most of us already know that nuts are exceptionally healthy foods, which are loaded with powerful nutrients and come with a number of health benefits. Some of the health benefits being, improving metabolic rate, aiding weight loss, improving brain functions, etc. Pistachio is also a popular nut, which is not only tasty, but can also help supress hunger naturally, when snacked on, as it neutralises the stomach acids.

4. Avocado

These days, avocado pops up in pretty much every health article for advice column that we read. This is because, avocado, also known as butter fruit, is a very healthy superfood, which comes with multiple health benefits. As avocado contains antioxidants, it can reduce the production of digestive acids in the stomach to reduce hunger pangs.

5. Olive Oil

When it comes to weight loss, many people still feel that all kinds of oil can come in the way of their progress, when consumed. However, oils such as olive oil can assist weight loss and even reduce untimely hunger, as the vitamin E content in olive oil can neutralise the stomach acids and curb hunger pangs. As olive oil improve your metabolic rate, it also aids weight loss.

6. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are a rich source of protein and antioxidants. Normally, flaxseeds are added to salads or other healthy foods which are consumed on a regular basis, owing to its health benefits. Consuming flaxseeds on a regular basis can also help prevent untimely hunger pangs, as both the protein and the antioxidant content in flaxseeds can curb hunger.

7. Greek Yoghurt

Lately, a lot of us have resorted to consuming Greek yoghurt on a regular basis, as we are told that they come with numerous health benefits. Greek yoghurt has the ability to improve our gut health, by promoting the growth of health bacteria. It can also improve vaginal health owing to the same action. Greek yoghurt neutralises the acids in your stomach, thus reducing hunger pangs.

8. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food, which also has a number of health benefits. Oatmeal can also be consumed before workouts, as they have healthy carbohydrates which give you more energy. The carbohydrate content in oatmeal can keep you fuller for a longer time, thus preventing hunger pangs and the consequent binge eating.

9. Chilli

Yes, this may sound surprising, however, research studies have found that adding a little more red or green chillies to your diet can reduce hunger pangs. Spicy foods can also keep the stomach acids neutralised for a longer time, thus curbing hunger. Spicy food can also boost your metabolic rate and aid weight loss.