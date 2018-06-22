Healthy Diet For Lungs: 12 Best Foods For Lungs

Lungs are an important organ of the body that play a vital role in helping the body function properly. So, in this article, we will be discussing the healthy diet for lungs.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 235 million people suffer from asthma. In India, with the rise in air pollution and the population that smokes, respiratory illnesses are on a high.

However, the lungs continuously have to suck in the polluted air and these pollutants increase the risk of respiratory health problems like bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, and cystic fibrosis, to name a few.

So, to boost your lungs, chew down on these foods for a great pair of lungs.

Read on to know the healthy diet for lungs.

1. Apples

2. Salmon

3. Olive Oil

4. Green Tea

5. Coffee

6. Seeds

7. Orange-coloured Fruits And vegetables

8. Whole Grains

9. Garlic

10. Ginger

11. Cayenne Pepper

12. Broccoli

1. Apples

A study found that people who drink a glass of apple juice a day are less likely to develop a wheezing problem. Another noted study found that women who ate apples daily during their pregnancy were less likely to have children suffer from asthma. This is because apples contain phenolic compounds and flavonoids that are known for reducing inflammation in the air passageway.

2. Salmon

Salmon has omega 3 fatty acids that help lower the inflammation in the lungs and may also fight bacteria in people living with lung disease. Apart from salmon, mackerel, trout, sardines, and herring all these fishes are good for the lungs.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil is packed with monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats found in sunflower oil, olive oil, and canola oil which are great for your overall health. Olive oil has the ability to help fight the health risks linked with air pollution like increased blood pressure and impaired blood vessels. These can reduce the oxygen supply to the lungs and heart.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that help calm the body, decrease inflammation, and promote better healing. The antioxidant quercetin acts as a natural antihistamine which slows the release of histamine that causes allergy symptoms.

5. Coffee

Do you know a cup of coffee can help alleviate asthma symptoms? Caffeine acts as a bronchodilator, which opens up those tight airways in asthmatics and reduces respiratory muscle fatigue. Studies have shown that drinking a cup of coffee in the morning will improve your breathing and improve your lung functions as well.

6. Seeds

Seeds are another superfoods for the lungs. Seeds like pumpkin seeds, flaxseed, and sunflower seeds provide your body with plenty of magnesium, an essential mineral for people with asthma. Magnesium aids the muscles in your airways to relax and reduce inflammation, thus improving your breathing. Grab a handful of seeds and have them or mix them up in a smoothie.

7. Orange-coloured Fruits And Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables that are orange in colour are papayas, pumpkins, and orange. These foods are packed with lung-friendly antioxidants like vitamin C which is known for fighting infections and reducing inflammation.

8. Whole Grains

Incorporate whole grain foods like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat. A diet rich in simple carbohydrates like muffins, pasta, rice, white bread, etc. increase the carbon dioxide production and put more stress on your lungs.

9. Garlic

Garlic contains flavonoids that stimulate the production of glutathione, that helps to eliminate the toxins and carcinogens which further aid your lungs in functioning properly. A study showed that people who consumed three cloves of raw garlic twice a week were less likely to develop lung cancer by 44 per cent.

10. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation in the body. It also helps in detoxifying the lungs and promotes the elimination of pollutants from the lungs. This spice also relieves congestion, unclogs air passages, and improves circulation to the lungs, thereby enhancing lung health.

11. Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin that helps stimulate secretions and protects mucous membranes in the upper and lower respiratory tract. So, it is best to add cayenne pepper in your meals while cooking or you can drink cayenne pepper tea to get rid of the asthma symptoms.

12. Broccoli

Broccoli is full of vitamin C, folate, carotenoids, and phytochemicals that fight damaging elements in the lungs. This green vegetable has an active compound called L-sulforaphane, which tricks the cells to switch on the anti-inflammatory genes that further prevent respiratory illnesses.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Heart Attack Warning: Eat This Meal To Lower Your Risk