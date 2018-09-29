Incredible health benefits of frankincense oil

• Prevents Infections: This essential oil is great as an antiseptic. The smoke that is obtained when this oil burns also serves as a brilliant disinfectant. The smoke is capable of filtering and eliminating all germs. When applied on wounds, this oil can prevent septic. It works very well for internal wounds as well and prevents the occurrence of infections.

• Fights Cancer: One of the active ingredients in Frankincense oil is boswellic acid. This ingredient has anti-inflammatory features that can greatly reduce the chances of cancer occurrence. Topical application of this oil can prevent skin and breast cancer. Few research studies have shown that this oil can also be used as a therapy for bladder cancer.

• Reduces Stress: This essential oil works as an excellent sedative. It induces a feeling of satisfaction, peace, spirituality and relaxation. Frankincense oil can greatly lower the feelings of anxiety, anger and stress. Adding a bit of this oil to a diffuser can keep you away from feeling anxious. It aids in deep breathing and helps you relax. It reduces blood pressure and brings back mental calmness.

• Deals With Signs Of Ageing: Frankincense oil acts as a cytophylactic. This promotes the regeneration of healthy cells. It also aids in maintaining the health of the existing tissues and cells. When this feature is combined with the oil's astringent attributes, it works as a great anti-ageing ingredient. It can help you to get rid of wrinkles, sun spots, etc. It also works towards skin tightening. It replaces the old and dying cells of the body with healthy, new cells.

• Maintains The Hormone Levels: Frankincense oil has been found to be very good for uterine health. It regulates the production of oestrogen hormone. This oil greatly reduces the chances of post-menopausal tumour or cyst formation. It keeps a woman's uterus healthy by maintaining regular menstrual cycles.

• Relieves Arthritis And Rheumatism: Researchers have found that a rare kind of frankincense is capable of inhibiting the production of inflammatory molecules. This reduces the risk of cartilage tissue breakdown that is the primary reason for issues such as arthritis and rheumatism. Indian frankincense can significantly reduce inflammation as per studies conducted on animals. It also works as a natural painkiller for arthritis patients.

• Reduces Swelling And Inflammation: Inflammation has been treated with the help of essential oils since ages. Because of its strong anti-inflammatory properties, frankincense oil can soothe swelling and inflammation of any kind. Frankincense has been found to be effectively used in the treatment of inflammatory diseases. This essential oil is used with a carrier oil to relieve inflammation. However, people who are on anticoagulant medication should strictly avoid the use of this oil.

• Promotes Digestion: This oil is a must if you are prone to suffer from indigestion issues. Frankincense oil is best to be used by people who are tired of antacids due to constant acidity problems. It does not just suppress the symptoms of acidity but also promotes digestion. The oil is known to speed up the secretion of gastric juices, acids and bile in the stomach. It also facilitates the movement of food through the intestines. This is done by stimulating peristaltic motion.



• Improves Memory: Also referred to as olibanum, frankincense oil can improve memory. This has been used traditionally as a memory booster. Studies conducted on young rats showed that when the mothers were given this oil during the gestation period, the young rats had enhanced memory and better focus levels.