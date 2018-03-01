Top 10 Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil

1. Coconut Oil Can Boost Your Metabolism

Numerous studies have shown that using coconut oil as a cooking medium can increase your metabolism by an average of 5%. And when your metabolism is fast, you tend to burn more calories throughout the day, which allows you to lose weight faster.

2. It Can Protect You From Germs

Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is an effective germ-killer when applied externally on your skin. But what you may not know is that when you eat food cooked with coconut oil, it is catalyzed to monolaurin in your digestive tract, which is also effective at destroying harmful pathogens.

3. It Can Help You Develop Muscles

Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which not only boosts your metabolism, but also increases your muscle mass.

Just add 3 teaspoons of coconut oil to your energy shake once a day and you are good to go!

4. It Reduces Your Appetite

If you are guilty of constantly munching on junk or are sick of untimely hunger pangs, then coconut oil is the answer to your problem. Why? Because studies have shown that having coconut oil can curb your appetite.

It's because of the abundant capric acid contained in the oil.

5. It Improves The Symptoms Of Alzheimer’s Disease

It has been recently discovered that your brain produces some insulin of its own to utilize the glucose in your blood. And that those suffering from Alzheimer's disease lose this ability.

Since coconut oil is converted to ketones in your liver, which is an alternative source of energy in your body, having coconut oil regularly can effectively protect your brain from the dangerous symptoms of Alzheimer's.

6. It Improves Your Memory And Recall

Your brain survives on healthy fats. That's why you should add coconut oil to your diet as the MCTs in coconut oil is a healthy fat for your brain and can improve your memory and recall.

7. It Is Good For Your Pancreatic Health

Since coconut oil is an easy-to-digest oil, having it regularly reduces the load on your pancreas and gall bladder and improves their function over time.

8. It Improves Your Digestion

Coconut oil is good for your digestive tract because not only does it increase the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins from your food, it also improves the quality of your gut bacteria.

9. It Can Improve Your Oral Health

Oil pulling is a technique where you swish around a specific oil in your mouth, all over your teeth and gums, for at least 20 minutes to improve your oral hygiene and health. And coconut oil with its abundant MCTs has been shown to be one of the more superior oils for this technique.

Just do it 3 times a week for best results.

10. It Improves The Quality Of Your Hair, Skin, And Lips

Coconut oil, whether ingested or applied externally, is great for the health of your hair and skin. In fact, one study found that coconut oil is an effective sunscreen with the ability to block around 20% of the UV rays of the sun.

Plus, applying this oil all over your scalp is a great way to fight off dandruff and hair fall.