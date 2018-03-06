9 Health Benefits Of Consuming Bottle Gourd Juice With Ginger Every Morning

1. Reduces Body Heat

Many a times, due to reasons such as the hot weather outside, hormonal chances, abnormal metabolic activities, etc., a person's body heats up internally and causes discomfort. This condition could cause indigestion, headaches and even nose bleeds. Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd and ginger can help cool down the body and reduce these symptoms.

2. Treats Indigestion

Today, be it due to unhealthy eating habits, desk-bound jobs or due to stress, indigestion has become one of the most common health problems among people. Indigestion could lead to gastritis, heartburn and eventually even colon cancer. The fibre and water content in bottle gourd and the enzymes in ginger can help neutralise the acids in the stomach to treat indigestion.

3. Aids Weight Loss

Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger every morning can help you get slimmer and trimmer, quickly, as the antioxidants and vitamin K in this mixture can help boost your metabolism to a significant extent and this juice is also low in caloric content.

However, a balanced diet and exercise routine along with this juice are also required for effective weight loss.

4. Reduces High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is also one of the most common lifestyle-related conditions that people face today. When the pressure of the blood flow against the walls of the arteries is too high, it could lead to certain undesirable symptoms, causing hypertension. The potassium content in this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice can help reduce high blood pressure, naturally.

5. Treats Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a condition in which any part of the urinary tract, especially the bladder, gets infected by certain bacteria which enter the region, normally during a sexual intercourse. Since bottle gourd is a natural diuretic, which can flush out the bacteria from the urinary tract, this combination of bottle gourd and ginger can treat UTI.

6. Treats Liver Inflammation

Liver is a vital organ, which is one of the most important parts of the human body. When the liver is affected by a disorder, it could be fatal. Unhealthy eating habits, excessive drinking, certain infections, side effects of medications, etc., could lead to inflammation of the liver.

Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger is known to reduce liver inflammation.

7. Enables Muscle Recovery

If you are someone who works out, then you would know how sore the muscles feel, after an intense workout session. This is because, the muscles need nourishment and rest after working out. The combination of bottle gourd and ginger can aid quick muscle recovery, as it contains potassium and antioxidants that can nourish and relax your muscles.

8. Boosts Heart Health

Heart diseases are known to affect over 60% of the population, in India alone, every year and these diseases can be fatal. Consuming this mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger can keep your heart healthy, as the vitamin K and antioxidants in this mixture can keep the flow of blood to the heart healthy.

9. Reduces Morning Sickness

Pregnant women who are experiencing morning sickness can benefit greatly from drinking this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice, as it helps provide relief from morning sickness, by neutralizing the acids in the stomach and reducing hormonal imbalance. However, please consult your doctor before consumption.