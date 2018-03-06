9 Health Benefits Of Consuming Bottle Gourd Juice With Ginger Every Morning

There comes a time in every person's life, in which they feel like they should start to make certain healthy life choices to enable them to live a long, healthy life. This thought could occur as a result of a disease that they could be suffering from or simply because they want to make positive lifestyle changes.
Whatever the reason be, wanting to get healthier is one of the best things that a person could do, in order to improve his/her quality of life.
Without good health, leading a quality life can become rather hard, even if a person is financially stable or has great personal relationships! So, it is very important to ensure that you make healthy lifestyle choices, every step of the way, starting from a healthy diet and exercise routine.
Now, there are certain natural ingredients in our own kitchens and gardens, which come with numerous health benefits. The mixture of these ingredients can not only boost our health generally, but can also treat and prevent specific ailments.
Learn how consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice (lauki) and ginger every morning can improve your health.
Method Of Preparation:
- Grind 1 cup of freshly chopped bottle gourd, along with some water.
- Collect the juice in a glass.
- Add 1 teaspoon of ginger paste to this juice.
- Stir well and consume it every morning, before breakfast.
Have a look at this mixture's health benefits, below.
1. Reduces Body Heat
Many a times, due to reasons such as the hot weather outside, hormonal chances, abnormal metabolic activities, etc., a person's body heats up internally and causes discomfort. This condition could cause indigestion, headaches and even nose bleeds. Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd and ginger can help cool down the body and reduce these symptoms.
2. Treats Indigestion
Today, be it due to unhealthy eating habits, desk-bound jobs or due to stress, indigestion has become one of the most common health problems among people. Indigestion could lead to gastritis, heartburn and eventually even colon cancer. The fibre and water content in bottle gourd and the enzymes in ginger can help neutralise the acids in the stomach to treat indigestion.
3. Aids Weight Loss
Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger every morning can help you get slimmer and trimmer, quickly, as the antioxidants and vitamin K in this mixture can help boost your metabolism to a significant extent and this juice is also low in caloric content.
However, a balanced diet and exercise routine along with this juice are also required for effective weight loss.
4. Reduces High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is also one of the most common lifestyle-related conditions that people face today. When the pressure of the blood flow against the walls of the arteries is too high, it could lead to certain undesirable symptoms, causing hypertension. The potassium content in this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice can help reduce high blood pressure, naturally.
5. Treats Urinary Tract Infections
Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a condition in which any part of the urinary tract, especially the bladder, gets infected by certain bacteria which enter the region, normally during a sexual intercourse. Since bottle gourd is a natural diuretic, which can flush out the bacteria from the urinary tract, this combination of bottle gourd and ginger can treat UTI.
6. Treats Liver Inflammation
Liver is a vital organ, which is one of the most important parts of the human body. When the liver is affected by a disorder, it could be fatal. Unhealthy eating habits, excessive drinking, certain infections, side effects of medications, etc., could lead to inflammation of the liver.
Consuming the mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger is known to reduce liver inflammation.
7. Enables Muscle Recovery
If you are someone who works out, then you would know how sore the muscles feel, after an intense workout session. This is because, the muscles need nourishment and rest after working out. The combination of bottle gourd and ginger can aid quick muscle recovery, as it contains potassium and antioxidants that can nourish and relax your muscles.
8. Boosts Heart Health
Heart diseases are known to affect over 60% of the population, in India alone, every year and these diseases can be fatal. Consuming this mixture of bottle gourd juice and ginger can keep your heart healthy, as the vitamin K and antioxidants in this mixture can keep the flow of blood to the heart healthy.
9. Reduces Morning Sickness
Pregnant women who are experiencing morning sickness can benefit greatly from drinking this mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice, as it helps provide relief from morning sickness, by neutralizing the acids in the stomach and reducing hormonal imbalance. However, please consult your doctor before consumption.
