8 Best Foods To Eat For Hormonal Imbalance

You know your reproductive hormones are raging like a storm when your skin suddenly starts to break out, you develop intense mood swings, and your periods seem to go on a vacation (or seems to think it's okay to party twice a month!).

How do you get your hormones back to normal then?

Well, the answer is: food. Good food, to be more exact.

So, here are 8 foods to eat for hormonal imbalance, recommended by the nutritionists and doctors.

#1 Flaxseeds

In an unorthodox study, doctors asked a 31-year-old woman suffering from PCOS to eat 30 g of flaxseeds daily for a period of 112 days. When they tested her blood after 4 months, they discovered that her total serum testosterone and free serum testosterone levels had gone down by 70% and 89%, respectively, and there was a distinct improvement in her hirsutism!

So, if you are feeling more aggressive of late, you should definitely up your flaxseed intake. But that's not all these seeds are good for.

Flaxseeds work equally well for those suffering from an estrogen overload because they are rich in lignans, a type of phytoestrogen, which binds to estrogen receptors in the body and competitively prevents naturally-occurring estrogen from wreaking havoc in your system (think: PMS, uterine fibroids, lumps in the breasts, and even breast cancer).

#2 Quinoa

Quinoa was called the "gold of the Incas" for a good reason.

It's because this complex carbohydrate, unlike other grains, has a low glycemic index and is packed with proteins, which prevents excess insulin and androgen production in the body. That's why replacing your regular food grains with quinoa is a good idea if you are suffering from hormonal imbalance.

#3 Almonds

Almonds are rich in adiponectin, a compound capable of reducing the level of insulin and androgens in your body.

So, if you are suffering from hormonal imbalance, you should definitely add 11 almonds to your daily diet (1 serving size).

Just remember: almond skin is rich in tannins, which prevent absorption of vital nutrients from your gut. So, if you are planning to eat almonds, we recommend that you soak them in a bowl of water overnight and then consume them with the skin off.

#4 Cruciferous Veggies

Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, kale, and cauliflower, which contain diindolylmethane (DIM), a compound responsible for maintaining healthy levels of estrogen and preventing conditions like endometriosis, PMS, and breast cancer.

You should eat 3 - 5 serving of lightly cooked cruciferous veggies if you are suffering from hormonal imbalance.

#5 Avocados

Healthy fats are one of the three macronutrients essential for a balanced diet and hormone synthesis in your body. And since avocados are rich in them you should definitely eat more of this fruit if you facing a hormone crisis.

#6 Salmon

Salmon is good for your brain and heart. No doubt about that. But this omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish is also good for maintaining the hormones in your body.

Plus, the antioxidant properties of salmon is good for calming skin eruptions. So, a win-win on all sides!

#7 Sprouts

These microgreens are powerhouses of health benefits. And one such benefit is their anti-inflammatory property, which can detoxify the liver and balance out excess hormones in the body.

Just remember: sprouts lose their healthy properties when cooked, so eat them raw in salads or by adding them to your daily power smoothie.

#8 Seaweed

Seaweeds are rich in B-complex vitamins, which are important for the production and maintenance of hormones in your body. Just avoid them if you have Hashimoto's thyroiditis, as the high iodine content of seaweeds will aggravate this autoimmune condition.

