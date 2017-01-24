Lower back pain has turned out to be the most common disorder existing among adults. It is said that around 8 out of 10 people suffer from lower back pain during some point of time in their lives. This article will inform you how to relieve lower back pain fast.

Lower back pain is of three types, namely acute, sub-chronic and chronic. If the pain lasts for less than 6 weeks, it is of the acute type. If it lasts for 6-12 weeks, then it is sub-chronic in nature. If the pain prolongs for more than 12 weeks, then it is chronic.

There are several reasons why lower back pain occurs. It may develop due to a spine problem, lumbar stenosis, sciatica, disc injury and many more. Acute lower back pain is usually treated with painkillers and other medications. But when it comes to chronic pain, it is recommended to consult a doctor if the pain lasts for more than 6 weeks.

This pain can be overcome with the help of some natural and effective methods. Take a look at how to relieve lower back pain fast.

1. Light Exercise

Keeping the body active with light physical exercises will reduce the sharpness of the lower back pain. Light exercises for lower back pain can help strengthen the back, stomach and leg muscles. They will help support your spine and also relieve the stress in the muscles and joints.

Some of the exercise you could try are 15 minutes of back exercises, knee-to-chest stretch, cat stretch exercise, etc.

2. Limit Your Rest

It has been found that people who simply lie on bed for longer hours can be greatly affected by the lower back pain. It is recommended to limit your bed rest to shorter periods of time. You could rest for a few hours when you need a break from severe pain. While resting, ease the strain on your back by placing a pillow between your knees when you are on your side. When you lie on your back, place the pillows under your knees, and on your hips, when you lie on your stomach. This way, you will get relief from back pain naturally.

3. Maintain A Good Posture

Faulty posture and adequate back support can actually lead to spine problems. Slouching in front of the computer can strain the back muscles; and this may lead to lower back pain. The stress of poor posture can change the anatomical characteristics of the spine. This leads to the possibility of constricted blood vessels and nerves, problems with muscles, discs and joints.

Good posture can be regarded as one of the best methods to reduce lower back pain.

4. Heat And Cold Therapy

Alternatively, applying hot and cold packs on the back will provide relief to back pain. You can also go for the one that provides you with maximum comfort and relief. Apply heat for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, and apply moist heat like hot packs, hot baths and hot showers. Also, apply cold packs, as it reduces inflammation, which is usually a culprit in any type of a back pain.

5. Empower Your Core Muscles

Strengthening the abdominal muscles will help relieve lumbar spine pain. This will reduce the strain on the lower back muscles and therefore reduce the risk of muscle damage and tearing. Empowering your core muscles can help bring relief from lower back pain.

6. Increase Flexibility

Wondering how to reduce lower back pain? Increase your flexibility. It is important to increase your flexibility, so that the load will be equal throughout the body. Stretching and balancing exercises will help increase flexibility and reduce the tension in the back muscles. Some of the stretching exercises include cobra stretch, restful pose, piriformis seated stretch, etc.

7. Correct Sleeping Position

Sleeping in the wrong position or on a bad mattress can aggravate the lower back pain. Make sure to maintain the spine in a neutral position while sleeping. The best way to do this is by placing a pillow underneath your knees and keep your spine neutral. The pillow is important, as it works to keep that curve in your lower back. Correct sleeping position is considered as one of the best methods to reduce lower back pain.

8. Stop Smoking

Did you know that smoking causes lower back pain? This is because, it contains a compound called nicotine that constricts the small blood vessels and limits the blood flow to the soft tissues and muscles, also restricting blood flow to the back muscles. Additionally, coughing from heavy smoking can cause back pain.

9. Go For Herbs Like Ginger

Ginger is said to be the most effective remedy to reduce lower back pain, as it contains potent anti-inflammatory properties. This anti-inflammatory property is thought to be due to an active ingredient in the ginger called curcumin, which blocks inflammatory pathways that trigger swelling and pain. This spice will let you find a good relief from your lower back pain fast.

10. Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 is also known as niacin. This vitamin may improve the pain-relieving effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Vitamin B3 also aids in maintaining a healthy nervous system, which is important for many spine conditions. Foods which are rich in vitamin B3 are fish, beetroot, peanuts, chicken breast, mushrooms, tuna, green peas, avocado and sunflower seeds.

