This Is How Elon Musk's Sleep Habits Would Affect Your Health

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has recently revealed to a leading US-based newspaper that he's been logging 120 hours of work in a week lately. If he's truly doing so, it implies that Musk's general work days are a minimum of 17+ hours, seven days a week. It indicates that there are only seven hours each day, at the very most, that he's not working. So, quite obviously he's certainly getting much lesser than seven hours of shut-eye per night.

"There were times when I didn't leave the factory for three-four days-days when I didn't go outside at all," Musk has been quoted saying. The man even missed out on his own birthday last summer and could only manage a few hours out of the factory for his brother's wedding. He has said that he has had friends come by who are really concerned since it's not been really great on his side. Dearth of sleep is taking a serious toll on Musk's well-being.

Image Courtesy

Doctors and other subject-experts suggest all adults, from 18-60 years of age, to get at least seven hours of sleep a night. Anything less than that can result in obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, stroke, frequent mental distress, and a lot more, if not premature death. However, multiple surveys have suggested that Musk isn't the only one out there who's not following the recommendations. Rather, about one-third of global adults aren't getting their optimum dose of sleep.

The Importance Of Getting Proper Sleep

You already know what follows a sleepless night and how exactly it feels. You'll start off your day being nothing other than extremely tired, cranky and totally out of sorts. Right? Now multiply it by the days, weeks or even months for which you've not been giving your body and mind the amount of sleep it demands. The results are much more than just making you grumpy and foggy.

Sleep, like food and air, is your body's basic necessity in order to function properly. As you sleep, your body heals itself from within by restoring its chemical balance. Not only that, your brain also forges new connections during sleep which helps in memory retention.

Contrarily, lack of enough sleep can dramatically lower your quality of life. Multiple studies have unanimously surfaced an astonishing fact that sleeping for less than 6 to 8 hours daily increases the risk of early death by about 12 per cent.

How Not Getting Enough Sleep Can Affect Your Body And Mind

If you're not getting enough sleep, you will not only die sooner, but also the quality of your life will be significantly worsened. Here are a few serious effects of sleep deprivation:

1. You're Dumbed Down: Sleeping plays a pivotal role in your thinking and learning process. Lack of sleep, on a regular basis, disturbs these cognitive processes by harming reasoning, concentration, and problem-solving capabilities. Various sleep cycles also play a part in "consolidating" the memories in your mind. If you don't get proper good sleep at night, you'll hardly remember what you learned during the day.

2. Serious Health Issues: Sleeping disorders and chronic sleep loss often put you at risk for myriad heart diseases-heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, stroke-and diabetes.

3. Kills Your Sex Drive: Specialists have figured out that sleep-deprived men and women report comparatively lower libidos. Know why? It's due to depleted energy, sleepiness, and increased tension. Since most of the testosterone is produced at night while you're asleep, many men with sleep apnea also have low testosterone levels.

4. Ages Your Skin: Sallow skin and puffy eyes are the common things that you notice after a few nights of missed sleep. But chronic sleep loss can lead to a lacklustre skin, fine lines and dark circles. Additionally, lack of sleep propels your body to release more stress hormone-cortisol-which affects the smoothness and elasticity of the skin. Lack of sleep can also adversely affect the release of human growth hormone.

5. Makes You Gain Weight: Lack of sleep has often been related to increased hunger and appetite, and thus obesity. Not only does it stimulate your appetite, lack of sleep also stimulates your cravings for high-fat and high-carbohydrate foods.

If we forgot to mention, insufficient sleep also makes the body a better breeding ground for cancer.

Definitely, not everybody's anatomy works in the same way. Some "sleepless elites" are physically built to survive on less sleep and they can function with just six hours of sleep. But let us tell you that those lucky individuals make up only a fraction of 1 per cent of our entire population: they share a gene (BHLHE41) which is incredibly rare.

So until and unless you're in the process of building the next Hyperloop or you're sending a Roadster into deep-space, it's probably best to get a good night's sleep. Every day.