Do You Feel Hungry Very Often? It Could Be Due To These Reasons

Hunger is the natural cue that says the body requires food for proper body functioning. At any point in time, all of us have felt the symptoms of hunger, i.e., growling of stomach, headache, feeling irritated, etc.

The bouts of hunger, however, vary according to people. Some can go without food for a long span of time, while others feel hungry very often. So if you are in the latter section, there may be a specific reason for you to feel hungry frequently.

It can be due to many reasons like dehydration; lack of protein, fibre, or fat; less amount of sleep; etc. Let us now look at some of the possible reasons for your frequent hunger.

1. Lack Of Protein

Protein is one of the essential nutrients required by our body. Protein has the property to reduce hunger, thereby allowing you to consume only a few calories. It increases the production of hormones which signals for fullness and reduces hormones that instigate hunger. As protein has the power to control hunger hormones, a deficiency of it can lead to frequent hunger.

2. Sleep Deficiency

Blame it on our workaholic lifestyle, today a majority of the population has become insomniac. This is because we sit for hours finishing our pending works on our laptop. But an adequate amount of sleep is imperative for the proper functioning of our body. Besides, sleep has the potential to control our appetite as it regulates ghrelin, which is the appetite-stimulating hormone. When there is deficiency of sleep, this hormonal level reduces and results in frequent hunger.

3. Excessive Intake Of Refined Carbs

Carbs are necessary for our body just like protein, vitamin, etc. But consuming refined carbs which are devoid of vitamins, fibre, and minerals can lead to frequent bouts of hunger. Refined carbs such as white flour, pasta, bread, candy, processed sugar, or soda can make you feel hungrier. This is because these foods are devoid of fibre and as such our body can digest them very quickly. These foods don't promote the feeling of fullness.

4. Fat Deficiency

These days every one of us is inclined towards consuming fat-free food in order to maintain our desired body shape. But the presence of fat is also required in satiating our stomach. This is because fat lowers the gastrointestinal transit time and enables your stomach to take a longer period of time to digest the food. Besides, fat also aids in releasing various fullness-promoting hormones. Thus, lack of fat can result in frequent hunger.

5. Dehydration

Two-third of our body comprises of water. It is a vital necessity for the proper functioning of our body. Drinking adequate amount of water in a day can not only reduce several health problems but keeps the digestive system healthy as well. Besides, water also gives a feeling of satiety, and you feel fewer bouts of hunger. If you consume a glass of water just before your meal, you will eat less amount of food than you would eat otherwise.

6. Deficiency Of Fibre

If you are feeling hungry frequently, the reason can be the deficiency of fibre content in your diet. High-fibre foods help in controlling your hunger as it slows down the digestion process. It also releases appetite-reducing hormones and increases the production of short-chain fatty acid, which satiate your stomach.

7. Distraction While Eating

In this busy world when everyone is running a rat race for achieving excellence, people hardly have time to concentrate on the food which they consume. Distraction while eating can be detrimental to your health. This is because there are high chances when your eyes are glued to the laptop or television that there is an increased intake of calories. This is because you are no longer aware of the amount of food you consume and your body fails to realize its fullness.

8. You Exercise A Lot

If you are doing regular exercise, it can result in frequent hunger. When your body engages in the rigorous calorie-burning process, it loses an adequate amount of body fat. Thus, your body tends to have a faster metabolism rate and tends to have an enormous appetite. Such individuals can experience frequent hunger.

9. You're An Alcoholic

Too much consumption of liquor is injurious to our health. But despite this fact, many of us are engaged in the frequent consumption of it. Drinking excessive amount of alcohol causes impairment of the brain and makes you feel hungry quite often. It has hunger-inducing properties and reduces the production of hormones which promote fullness.

10. You Drink Your Calories

The food we eat mostly affects our appetite. In this hot summer months, we are prone to consuming chilled smoothies and juices. But after an hour we start feeling hungry. This is because liquid food is easily digestible than solid food. So if you consume too much of liquid food, you may experience frequent hunger.

11. Stress

With the workaholic lifestyle that we follow, getting overly stressed is evident. Not only does stress affect our physical health, it also promotes the increase of cortisol hormone which induces food cravings and hunger. Thus, if you need to control constant hunger, you need to de-stress your mind.

12. Medicinal Reaction

If you are experiencing frequent hunger, then it can be due to certain medications which increase your appetite as a side effect.

13. Eating Faster

Often, we are in such a hurry that we eat our food very fast. In this process, we may reach our workplace in time, but our body doesn't experience the satiety of eating the food. This results in frequent hunger. Chewing the food slowly releases anti-hunger hormones and controls the appetite.

14. Ill-Health

An increased frequency of hunger can occur as a result of a disease that you are unaware of. By increasing the appetite, our body informs us about a particular condition that we have.