Curb Insomnia With The Help Of These Yoga Poses

How many times have we broken New Year resolutions mid-way, just because we are unable to overcome our negative habits? We all have some bad habits that we really want to get rid of and are trying to work towards avoiding them, but are unable to do so, as old habits die hard.

Welcome yoga into your life, and notice the difference. Yoga can help you adhere to your resolutions. Wondering how?

Well, yoga is a complete holistic approach that aims to help you tackle bad habits or in fact any habit that you are working to get rid of. It can support you in your efforts towards cutting down on unhealthy food, beating lethargy, quitting tobacco, helping you in cutting down on stress, improving focus, combating insomnia, and so on.

There are a few specific yoga poses that are particularly beneficial in reviving motivating qualities, thereby helping you keep away from bad habits.

How Does Yoga Help In Breaking Bad Habits?

Yoga helps you to slow down and take notice of your negative habits, and make sensible decisions in getting rid of them. However, it takes time and patience to master the yoga poses, and it takes consistent practice to get good at it. This effort and practice in performing the postures, trains you to make the same effort applicable off the yoga mat too, and this is how you begin to overcome your bad habits.

Yoga emphasizes on prolonged happiness, and not instant gratification. It helps you reflect on your real abilities. This empowering feeling makes you emotionally stronger to better yourself in the process of getting rid of negativity in your life.

Therefore, in this article, we shall take a look at yoga poses that are beneficial in overcoming negativity such as insomnia, depression, lethargy, lack of focus, etc. These yoga poses activate your inner energy, helping you to improve the scope of transformation.

It would be good to incorporate these asanas into your daily routine every morning for at least three months, and observe the changes.

Everyday Yoga Postures Beneficial For Behavioural Changes

While all these postures have plenty of physical benefits too, here we are focusing only on the behavioural and emotional well-being derived from these postures:

1. Balasana (Child pose)

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

3. Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

5. Natarajasana (Dancer Pose)

6. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

1. Balasana (Child pose)

Just as the name suggests, this pose can help you remain in the zone of serenity like a child. The pose resembles the foetal position of a baby and is the epitome of anxiety release. It gives a great deal of mental, emotional, and physical solace. This posture yields best results when performed on an empty stomach.

Benefits:

• Balasana is the best pose for combating anxiety.

• It releases tension in the chest, back, and shoulders and reduces stress.

• It fights dizziness and improves blood flow throughout the body.

• It helps you breathe the right way, and calms both the body and the mind.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujangasana resembles the raised hood of a snake, and hence the name. This energizing backbend can be practiced every morning or evening on an empty stomach.

Benefits:

• It improves your mood and energizes your heart.

• It helps relieve stress and fatigue.

• This pose is very beneficial in treating anxiety and depression.

• It also helps combat headaches, weakness, and insomnia.

• It is a great pose for improving spine flexibility and reducing lower back stiffness.

• It improves blood and oxygen circulation through spinal and pelvic regions.

3. Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose reminds you of a tree, as it has the grace, stability. and humility of a healthy tree, and you imbibe the quality when practicing it.

Benefits:

• Teaches you grace and humility.

• Improves balance and stability in your legs.

• Builds self-confidence and esteem to deal with life issues in a composed manner.

• Improves stamina.

• Calms your nervous system and treats numbness.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

This asana resembles a dog bending forward. Practice it every morning on an empty stomach.

Benefits:

• This pose rejuvenates and energizes you.

• It calms the brain and relieves depression.

• It cures insomnia and fatigue, and is great for treating high blood pressure.

• Being an inverted posture, this pose is great for improving blood circulation to the brain.

5. Natarajasana (Dancer Pose)

Natarajasana is referred to as the Dancer Pose, as the pose is named after Nataraja, the Lord of Dance and the pose resembles one of his dance moves. The pose is best practiced every morning on an empty stomach.

Benefits:

• Natarajasana is a great stress buster.

• It improves flexibility of your body, helping you centre your mind and body.

• This is a great asana for improving your concentration, balance, and posture.

• It helps in reducing weight and improving digestion and metabolism.

• It helps in combating depression and stress.

• Improves circulation and endurance power.

6. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana may look like you are taking a nap at the end of your yoga practice, but is a complete conscious pose, and a very relaxing pose at that. This pose gets you to lie down on your back and relax your body and mind so that you can completely embrace the benefits of your yoga practice.

Benefits:

• Relaxes your complete body.

• Cures insomnia.

• Relieves stress, fatigue, tension, and depression.

• Improves concentration.

• Calms the mind and boosts mental health.

• Improves blood circulation and relaxes the muscles.

• Reduces anxiety and rejuvenates your body and mind.

With regular practice of these postures, you can gain the mental and emotional strength to combat negativities in life, apart from gaining all the physical benefits that these postures have to offer.

