How Sleep And Weight Loss Are Connected

Are you a person who doesn't get enough sleep at night or you stay awake late at night? If that's a yes, then you should know that sleep is connected to losing weight.

You might be thinking why is sleep so important for weight loss? A shortage of sleep can affect your weight largely. If you are not sleeping, your body has already started gaining weight.

Here's Why Sleep Is So Important For Weight Loss

1. Humans require at least 7 hours of sleep at night.

2. 5 hours of sleep or less has a correlation between obesity and lack of sleep.

3. Eating late at night and having less sleep could leave you physically hungrier.

4. Try to stick to a sleep schedule of the same bedtime and wake up at the same time.

5. Practice a relaxing bedtime routine by not thinking of anything related to stress and anxiety.

1. 1 in 3 adults are sleep deprived, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On an average, humans require at least 7 hours of sleep at night. If you are getting less than 7 hours of sleep, your body might be in danger.

2. Numerous studies have shown that there is a correlation between obesity and a lack of sleep. For instance, a study out of Harvard shows that women who sleep 5 hours or less every night had a 15 per cent higher risk of becoming obese.

3. There are possible reasons why sleep deprivation could prevent weight loss. Eating late at night and having less sleep could leave you physically hungrier. This is due to the hormones called leptin and ghrelin. The ghrelin hormone signals hunger and leptin hormone stops it.

But, studies have shown that when you are sleep deprived, you will produce more ghrelin. When this occurs, your body can't use insulin properly which leads to excess fat storage.

So, now you know the actual outcome of skimping sleep!

If you want to keep your sleep practices on a consistent basis, here are some healthy sleeping habits suggested by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF).

Try to stick to a sleep schedule of the same bedtime and wake up at the same time on all the days, including weekends as well. This will aid in regulating the body's clock and will help you fall asleep at night.

Practice a relaxing bedtime routine by not thinking of anything related to stress and anxiety. This can disrupt your sleep.

If you have trouble falling asleep at night, avoid naps in the afternoon. Power napping may be benefiting you through the day, but if you don't feel sleepy at night you need to eliminate power naps.

Your sleeping condition needs to be cool between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Your bedroom should be free from any types of noise and light. It is advisable to sleep in the dark.

Sleep on a comfortable and good-quality mattress and pillows because they are more supportive of your health.

Avoid bright light in the evening and expose yourself to sunlight as much as you can during the day. This will keep your body's circadian rhythms in check.

Avoid drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes in the evening as they can spoil your sleep. Also avoid having spicy foods at dinner.

Your body needs the time to shift into a sleep mode, so you need to spend the last hour before bed by reading books or listening to soft music.

If all of the above doesn't work for you, then you should visit a doctor.

Other Tips To Get A Better Sleep At Night

1. Turn off your television, computers, cell phone and tablets 1 hour before going to sleep. Keep these away from your bedside table as they can distract your sleep.

2. If you are sleepy while the sun is up, snooze for 20 minutes or less and nap in the early part of the day. To overcome your afternoon energy slump, go for a short walk, or drink a glass of ice water or do a phone call with your friend.

3. Are you having a back pain and this is causing you to wake you up all night? Sleep on one side and rest your legs between a pillow to align your hips better and stress your lower back less.

4. Consume sleep-inducing foods at dinner like shrimps, eggs and chia seeds. They contain tryptophan, an amino acid which is known to cause drowsiness.

5. Exercising well may actually help you sleep better at night. This is because after your body is done with exercises, your body is tired and needs rest.

6. Avoid having a heavy meal close to bedtime because your body will be working overtime to digest the food when you lie down. This can cause discomfort, making it harder for you to get a good night's rest.

7. You can take a warm bath or drink a cup of warm tea as these will raise your body temperature and then bring it down. This signals your body that it is time to go to bed.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: Health Benefits Of Vitamin B