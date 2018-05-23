Best Health Tips For A Safe Monsoon Season

The monsoon brings some respite from the summer heat, and hence, is much welcomed by one and all. However, along with the cool, wet weather, monsoon brings with it various ailments such as dysentery, diarrhoea, cold and flu. But, all of these can be prevented if we take certain precautions during the monsoon season, along with having fresh nutritious food.

So, here are some health tips that you can follow to enjoy a happy, healthy monsoon season:

Diet

Due to high levels of humidity, the digestive system gets weakened, and therefore, having the right food during monsoon becomes inevitable. So, be extra-cautious about the food you eat and water you drink this season. The weakening of the digestive system can lead to gastric build-up and indigestion. So, here are some tips that you need to follow during monsoon to ensure that your digestion does not get out of gear.

• Wash all the fruits and veggies thoroughly in warm water, as they may contain dirt from the streets.

• Eat in moderation, as generally digestion gets sluggish during the monsoon time.

• Drink warm beverages, and add fresh ginger or dry ginger powder to tea. Ginger helps prevent flatulence and builds immunity.

• Always consume only freshly cooked food, and avoid constant reheating of refrigerated foods.

• Drink only filtered, boiled and cooled water, and the water should be consumed within 24 hours of boiling.

• During rainy season, it is better to stick to non-leafy vegetables such as cluster beans, snake gourd, pointed gourd, bitter gourd, and other such vegetables.

• As for fruits, seasonal fruits are the best, as they would be less worm infestation in seasonal fruits. Bananas, apples, pomegranates, and cherries are best this season.

• Avoid eating fruits and vegetables, chaat items, and fried foods from the roadside vendors.

• Avoid purchasing veggies in bulk, and keep fresh stock of veggies every alternate day.

• It is best to avoid salty, heavy food, as it promotes bloating and water retention. Corn or olive oils are best to be used for cooking during monsoon, as they are dry and light.

• Pepper, ginger, asafoetida, garlic, cumin powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder are essential spices to build immunity and improve digestion. So, make sure to include them in your diet this season.

• Fresh raddish juice is a great remedy for treating cold. Also, pinch of rock salt mixed with warm water can help reduce mucus formation. Drinking lukewarm water, barley water or tulsi water helps in flushing out the toxins.

• Avoid eating half-boiled eggs and non-vegetarian food items.

Hair & Skin Care

Your skin and hair demand special attention during the monsoon time. Your skin is prone to infections during the damp weather. Candida, a common fungus present in skin, can cause fungal infections when constantly exposed to dampness. Therefore, it is essential to keep all parts of your body dry, including hard-to-dry areas like between your toes, abdominal folds, groin area and below the breasts. Remaining dry is the first step to prevent fungal infections.

Your hair too needs extra attention during rainy season. Constant drenching in the rain can lead to scalp problems. Rainwater can not only damage your hair, but also lead to growth of fungi on the scalp. So, ensure that you wash your hair at least once in three days with a gentle deep cleansing shampoo.

A good oil massage before shampooing boosts the moisture in your hair and revitalizes the dry strands. It also acts as a deep conditioner. But, ensure that you don't use too much of oil, as you may have to use excess shampoo to wash out the oil, which can again lead to damage of the hair. Better still, try and whip up some natural homemade shampoo with your own kitchen ingredients.

Hygiene

• Wash your hands and legs frequently with warm soap water, particularly when you return home from outside.

• It is easy to catch flu this season. Use a mask for protection, and stay away from crowded places.

• Keep all eatables fully covered and store cooked and uncooked vegetables separately.

• Clean your refrigerator often to avoid the formation of fungus that may spread to food items when stored in it. If you find food times getting stale, discard them.

• Do not walk barefoot even in your own garden. Wear slippers indoors and when using the washroom.

• When cleaning the toilet bowls, washbasins and kitchen sinks, use hot water adding 2 tsp of salt in it to prevent the formation of bacteria in these areas.

• Wash utensils immediately after eating.

• Keep your socks and shoes, bed sheets and rain coats dry and clean.

So, just follow these health tips and enjoy the rains. Happy monsoon!