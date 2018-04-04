9 Best Foods For Healthy Kidneys

They say you do not realize the worth of each breath until it is taken away from you. Such is the case with your kidneys too.

Why? Because without healthy kidneys, your body would become a cesspool of toxic wastes and would soon wither up and die!

So, if you habitually neglect drinking water or are already suffering from mild kidney disease, here are 9 foods for healthy kidneys you should definitely add to your diet right now!

1. Watermelon

91% of a watermelon is water. The rest: healthy fibers. So, if you absolutely abhor drinking water for some reason, you should add this fruit to your diet as a tasty water-alternative.

Your kidneys will thank you for it!

2. Cauliflower

Those suffering from kidney disease are asked to reduce their sodium, potassium, and phosphorus consumption as these minerals aggravate this problem. And since cauliflower is a nutrient-rich vegetable that has a low concentration of these minerals, replacing potatoes with cauliflower is a great way of boosting your kidney health.

3. Blueberries

Blueberries are low in sodium, potassium, and phosphorus, but rich in anthocyanins, a class of compounds with potent antioxidant properties. So, adding them to your diet is good for the health of most of your organs, not just the kidneys!

4. Cucumber

This vegetable is mostly made of water. 96% to be more exact. No wonder it's the star ingredient of most salads and incredibly good for the health of your kidneys!

5. Egg Whites

If you love eating eggs but have kidney disease, you should discard the yolks and only eat the whites. This is because egg yolks are rich in phosphorus, while egg whites are not.

Plus, egg whites are a good source of kidney-friendly proteins!

6. Garlic

Garlic is an important condiment for those suffering from kidney disease as these people are prohibited from adding salt to their food and so must rely on the wonderful flavor of garlic to get them by.

Plus, garlic has many health benefits, so it's a win-win on all sides.

7. Onion

Just like garlic, onion's purpose in kidney-friendly diets is to add some flavor in the absence of salt. Plus, onion is rich in B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, and manganese, which helps improve your gut health.

8. Radish

This crunchy veggie is rich in antioxidants and nutrients but low in potassium and phosphorus, and therefore a good addition to any kidney-friendly diet.

Also, radish has a mild, peppery taste, which makes up for the lack of salt in the food prepared for those suffering from kidney diseases.

9. Cranberries

Cranberries contain a phytonutrient called proanthocyanidin in it, which prevents bacterial infection in the inner lining of your urinary bladder and tracts. And since those with kidney disease are at a higher risk of developing UTIs, adding cranberries to your diet is a great way to prevent this from happening.