8 Yoga Exercises For Increasing Sperm Count

Low sperm count can decrease the chances of becoming fertile. Low sperm count or oligospermia is a health disorder which is characterized by less number of sperms which is one of the causes of male infertility. Here in this article, we will be writing about the best yoga exercises for increasing sperm count and fertility.

A low sperm count is diagnosed when the number of sperms falls below 20 million in a millilitre of semen. The normal range of sperm count should be between 20 million and 120 million per millilitre of semen, according to the World Health Organisation.

What Are The Causes Of Low Sperm Count?

The main causes of low sperm count are genetic problems, malnutrition, testicular injury, excessive alcohol consumption, prescribed medications, environmental toxins, smoking, drugs, nutrient deficiencies like zinc, obesity, stress, and other factors.

How Can Yoga Exercises Help In Increasing Sperm Count?

Yoga exercises help strengthen the pelvic floor, lower back, and abdomen as well as improve blood flow and oxygen supply to the pelvic region. Yoga exercises can also provide relief from stress, enhance the reproductive gland's health, maintain the sperm count and increase the reproductive age of a man.

8 Yoga Exercises To Increase Sperm Count

1. Sarvang Asana (Shoulder Stand)

Benefits: This yoga asana stimulates your thyroid glands and strengthens the entire body.

How to do: Lie on your back with your feet together and take a deep breath and raise your legs up at a right angle. Place your hands under your hips and keep your legs straight. Maintain this posture and breathe for 20 to 30 seconds.

2. Dhanur Asana (Bow Pose)

Benefits: This yoga pose increases the blood flow to the reproductive organs and promotes sexual wellness in males. This asana also helps prevent erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, thereby enhancing fertility in men.

How to do: Lie down on your tummy and keep your arms beside your body and keep your legs apart. Fold your knees and hold the ankles with your hands and inhale and exhale deeply. While breathing in pull your chest off the ground and pull your legs up straight on the tips of your feet. Continue in this position for 15 to 20 seconds.

3. Hal Asana (Plough Pose)

Benefits: This yoga asana promotes blood circulation to the pelvic area and enhances reproductive wellness.

How to do: Lie on your back and keep your arms and palms flat on the floor. While breathing out bring your legs over your head and touch the floor with your feet. Hold this posture for 20 to 30 seconds and breathe normally.

4. Paschimottan Asana (Seated Forward Bend)

Benefits: This yoga exercise helps to tone the muscles that support the reproductive organs and prevents erectile dysfunction.

How to do: Sit down and stretch your legs in front with your toes pointing towards the ceiling. While inhaling bring your arms up and slowly bend forwards to hold the big toe of your feet. Bend your head, so that your forehead touches the knees. Continue breathing in this pose for 15 to 20 seconds.

5. Kumbhak Asana (Plank Pose)

Benefits: This yoga exercise strengthens the upper body and increases your sexual stamina. In addition, it also aids in enhancing your sexual wellness.

How to do: Lie down on your tummy and keep your hands next to your shoulders and push your body up on the floor. Bring your upper body, legs, and buttocks off the floor in a straight line. Maintain this pose on your palms and toes for 15-30 seconds.

6. Bhujang Asana (Cobra Pose)

Benefits: The cobra pose relieves stress off your back muscles and spine. It also promotes the wellness of the reproductive organs and thereby boosts fertility.

How to do: Lie down on your tummy and place both the palms next to your shoulders. While breathing in, lift your chest off the ground with your head looking up towards the ceiling. Slowly, lift your upper body till your navel region and maintain this posture by taking 5 to 10 deep breaths.

7. Pada Hasthasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Benefits: This yoga pose stretches the hips, legs, and spine. It also enhances the blood circulation to the brain.

How to do: Stand straight and while inhaling raise your arms above the head without bending the elbows. While exhaling slowly, bend forward till your hands touch your feet and maintain this posture for 20 to 30 seconds.

8. Nauka Asana (Boat Pose)

Benefits: Nauka Asana makes your abdomen, hips, and legs strong. It helps tone your pelvic muscles and helps relax the sex hormones.

How to do: Lie down on your back and place your arms on your thighs. Inhale and exhale simultaneously by lifting your chest, both arms, legs, and head off the ground. Hold the pose in this position and continue breathing deeply.

How Does Yoga Boost Male Fertility?

There are many ways in which yoga boosts fertility in men. Have a look.

Yoga de-stresses your body and mind which goes a long way in boosting fertility which may usually get suppressed due to stress hormones.

Yoga stimulates the glands and helps release hormones like testosterone that increase fertility.

Yoga increases blood circulation to the pelvic area that stimulates the area and boosts your chances of conceiving.

