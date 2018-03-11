8 Foods To Avoid For Arthritis

While growing up, we would have been told that ageing is a part of life and one must accept it gracefully, right? However, as much as we want to accept the natural ageing process of our body with open arms, it can sometimes be very hard because of the diseases associated with ageing!
When we are younger, we have more energy and diseases that we get, which go away faster because our immune system and metabolic systems are strong. However, as we start to age, especially after the age of 50, many people start to experience various ailments, related to age.
Some of them being, fatigue, joint pain, menopause symptoms in women, high blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, heart ailments, Alzheimer's, dementia, etc.
So, with the impending dread of being affected by age-related diseases, it could be rather hard to accept ageing, gracefully!
Now, there are certain age-related diseases that we can prevent, by following certain healthy lifestyle habits right from our young age.
Arthritis is one such disease which can be prevented by avoiding certain foods, starting from today! So, here are a few foods you must avoid to prevent arthritis later on in life!
What Is Arthritis?
Arthritis is a condition in which the muscles around the joints of the body, such as knees, back, wrists, fingers, etc., get inflamed and stiffen, causing pain and restricted movement. This condition is mostly seen in people above the age of 60 and can worsen as they age. Here are some foods to avoid if you want to prevent arthritis.
1. Fried Meat
Many a times, we find comfort in fried foods like chips, fries, samosas, fried chicken, etc., because they are so tasty and enjoyable! However, consuming fried foods, especially fried meat, can not only put you at the risk of gaining weight and other diseases like high cholesterol, but it can also increase the risk of arthritis later on in life, as the unhealthy fats in fried meat can harden the joints.
2. Gluten-rich Foods
These days, you may have come across a number of people who prefer to eat ‘gluten-free' foods, most of the time. Gluten-rich foods include wheat-based foods such as bread, chapathi, biscuits, etc. Gluten is a compound which is known to be toxic to the human body and can cause conditions like digestive troubles, skin allergies and even arthritis, as people age.
3. Dairy Products
Yes, this may come as a surprise to a number of people, because dairy products such as milk and curd are considered to be healthy. While they are healthy to some extent, consuming them on a daily basis is also linked to arthritis because the protein in dairy products are known to irritate and inflame the muscles around the joints, triggering arthritis. So, limiting dairy intake is one way to prevent this disease.
4. Corn Oil
A lot of dishes are cooked using corn oil, at homes and in restaurants, some of them being fried meat, veg patties, etc. Corn oil is known to make the texture of the dish being prepared much better. However, corn oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acids, which are not very healthy for the human body. These fatty acids can also cause inflammation around the joints to trigger arthritis.
5. Processed Foods
Time and again, we all hear about how unhealthy processed foods can be for us, right? Processed foods like ready-to-eat meals, frozen pizza, canned tomatoes, pickles, etc., are linked to major diseases like heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. They can also trigger arthritis later on in life, as they can also cause inflammation around the joints.
6. Eggplant (Brinjal)
Known as the "king of vegetables", brinjal is supposed to be extremely nutritious and healthy, coming with a number of health benefits. However, when it comes to certain diseases like arthritis, even healthy foods can be bad. So, consuming brinjal on a regular basis can also up your risk of getting arthritis, as brinjal is an inflammatory vegetable.
7. Sugar-rich Foods
We already know that consuming foods rich in sugar such as sweets, chocolates, milkshakes, soft drink, fruit juices, etc., on a regular basis can cause ailments like obesity, diabetes and teeth cavities, right? However, not many of us would have linked sugar to arthritis. Research studies have proven that excess sugar in your diet can also inflame the joints around the muscles to cause arthritis.
8. Alcohol
Alcohol is technically a beverage and not a food; however, since we ingest it, it also falls under this category of foods to avoid in order to prevent arthritis. As we know, alcohol already has a number of health hazards, both physiological and psychological. Alcohol is highly inflammatory and even consuming large amounts of alcohol occasionally can increase your risk of getting arthritis to a significant extent!
