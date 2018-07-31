12 Silent Signs Of Thyroid Problems You Didn't Know

Thyroid disorders occur when the thyroid gland either produces excess or less thyroid hormones which are called hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism respectively. This article will explain about the silent signs of thyroid problems.

The thyroid gland produces hormones which are called T4 (thyroxine) and T3(triiodothyronine) and another one called calcitonin which helps regulate calcium stores in the body.

These hormones have an impact the metabolic processes in the body. The pituitary gland (a tiny organ found at the base of the brain) releases thyroid stimulating hormones to regulate the production of thyroid hormones.

Lesser Known Facts About Thyroid

The pituitary gland plays a role in underactive thyroid symptoms.

The adrenal gland function is also known to play a major role in underactive thyroid symptoms.

Women are more prone to thyroid disorders than men.

Iodine is essential to form both T3 and T4 hormones. That's the reason iodine deficiency can lead to thyroid.

Stress is a major factor that affects the thyroid.

Many abnormalities of the thyroid are seen during times of pre-menopause and pregnancy.

What Are The Causes Of Thyroid Disorders?

Hashimoto's thyroiditis, also called as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis or autoimmune thyroiditis, is the most common cause of hypothyroidism. And the most common cause of hypothyroidism is iodine deficiency which occurs when there is a decreased intake of iodine.

What Are The Functions Of A Healthy Thyroid Gland?

1. Stimulates protein synthesis.

2. Maintains normal body temperature.

3. Increases the BMR (Basic Metabolic Rate) in all the cells.

4. Lowers blood cholesterol levels.

5. Increases the use of glucose and fats for energy production.

6. Aids in body growth.

7. Enhances the effects of adrenaline and noradrenaline.

These Are The 12 Silent Signs Of A Thyroid Problem

About 12 Million women around the world aren't aware of these signs, so here's a guide. .

1. Feeling Sad And Depressed

One of the silent signs of the thyroid is jittery feeling. A lot of brain stimulation takes place at this time, so it excites you to such an extent that you don't feel good about it.

2. Constipation

Frequent constipation is another silent sign. The thyroid hormones aid in keeping your digestive track running. An over-active thyroid gland can change your bowel movements by slowing down the action of the digestive tract leading to constipation.

3. Sleeping Too Much

Daytime tiredness can be a sign of underactive thyroid. This occurs when your thyroid glands aren't able to produce thyroid hormones which the body needs to provide energy.

4. Hair Loss And Dry Skin

Hair loss, especially in the eyebrows is a sign of a thyroid disorder. An overactive or underactive thyroid disrupts your hair growth cycle. When the thyroid hormones are imbalanced, hair thinning is common.

5. Sudden Weight Gain

An underactive thyroid causes sudden weight gain because the lack of thyroid hormones decrease metabolism and burns fewer calories.

6. No Sexual Interest

An underactive thyroid causes sexual dysfunction like disinterest in sex. Low sex drive or lesser arousal in women are more often experienced.

7. Muscle Pain Or Tightening

Muscle pain or weakness in the muscles may occur as a result of having an underactive thyroid or an overactive thyroid. People with thyroid problems may experience muscle tightening, aches and cramping.

8. Fluttering heart

Excess production of thyroid hormones causes heart palpitations, chest pain and heart failure.

9. Fuzzy head

Experiencing brain fog is another sign that your thyroid isn't working right and neither is your brain. An underactive thyroid may cause brain fog or overall mental fatigue that can make it difficult for you to concentrate.

10. High Blood pressure

Increase in blood pressure is another symptom of thyroid disorder. An overactive thyroid or an underactive thyroid can cause high blood pressure. You may feel restless, palpitations, and sweating.

11. Neck Or Throat Discomfort

A neck or throat discomfort includes swollen, tender, tight or feeling full in the neck or throat. If the thyroid nodules grow large, it can cause swelling in the neck, making it difficult to swallow food.

12. Increased Appetite And Changes In Taste Buds

An overactive thyroid causes an increase in metabolism and people may often experience that their appetite has increased and they are eating a lot.

