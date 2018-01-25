12 Best Foods For Stomach Flu

2. Rice

When you are suffering with stomach flu, your body loses a lot of nutrients when you are vomiting. Rice contains complex carbohydrates which is a great way to replace those nutrients as quickly as possible, so your body doesn't get too weak. Eat plain rice that will not upset your stomach.

3. Crackers

Crackers are a snack food mostly had with tea or coffee. Crackers taste good and help to keep any other food in your stomach down, which decreases the chances of vomiting. They will settle your stomach while replacing the nutrients that have been lost during the time of your stomach flu.

4. Chicken Broth

When you are suffering with stomach flu, sip on some chicken or vegetable broth. Having chicken or vegetable broth is a great way to get some protein and fat, without bothering your stomach too much. You can have it for lunch and dinner to ease your stomach.

5. Toast

Toast is another food to fill your sick and grumbling stomach without wreaking havoc on your digestive system. Eat whole grain toast, which will settle down your stomach and it is good for your health too.

6. Ice

When the stomach flu is at its extreme level, which becomes too hard to handle, the most important thing to do is stay hydrated. Suck on some ice chips that will provide your body with water that it needs without overwhelming your stomach with big mouthfuls of water.

7. Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is one of the foods that can be consumed when you feel like throwing up. It is because apple sauce contains pectin, which is a soluble fibre that will ensure your body stays hydrated throughout your illness. It can also reduce your diarrhoea.

8. Chicken

Chicken is a neutral-tasting food that can cure stomach flu. Chicken will provide your body with some excellent protein while avoiding any gas in your stomach. You can eat chicken with rice for the added nutritional value.

9. Fruits

Fruits are a natural way to fill your body with nutrients. Fruits will provide you with enough energy to fight off your stomach flu. Try eating fruits which are full of water and are less acidic like watermelon, oranges, peaches, and mangoes.

10. Ginger And Lemon Tea

Ginger and lemon tea is often suggested to those who are suffering with stomach flu. It is because ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which will help to relax your digestive system.

11. Lemons

When you have stomach flu, lemons will come to your rescue. Lemons are an amazing fruit that can even make you feel better just by tasting its tangy flavour. They will help in preventing vomiting and diarrhoea by killing some of the bad pathogens in your stomach.

12. Pasta

If you are tired of eating plain rice and chicken daily, you can eat pasta. It is a fantastic food alternative for filling up on some good fibre, while ensuring that your stomach gets settled. However, while cooking pasta, skip the sauce and cheese that might cause the vomiting tendency again.