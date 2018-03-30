10 Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency You Should Know

Vitamin D is an important vitamin that has powerful effects on the different functions of the body. Unlike other essential vitamins, vitamin D actually functions like a hormone and every single cell in the body has a receptor for it. In this article, we will be discussing about the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is produced by the body in response to the skin being exposed to the sunlight. This vitamin is essential for maintaining strong bones because it helps the body to absorb calcium from your diet.

Vitamin D is also found in foods like oily fish, fish liver, egg yolks, grain products and fortified dairy. The recommended daily intake of vitamin D is usually around 400-800 IU.

The deficiency of vitamin D leads to a disease called rickets. This occurs when a bone tissue doesn't properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities.

It is estimated that around one billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

Let's now have a look at the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.

1. Excessive Sweating

A sweaty forehead or a sweaty hand is the first symptom of vitamin D deficiency. Excessive sweating, especially in the hands, is sure a cause for concern. A change in the sweating pattern or a change in the amount of sweat is the noticeable sign of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D plays a major role in the serotonin levels and a drop in those levels can trigger feelings of depression.

2. Unexpected Weakness

Vitamin D deficiency can leave you feeling too over exhausted, even after you sleep well. A proper intake of vitamin D in your diet will help to maintain power in every cell and tissue of your body, regardless of one being young or old. Having vitamin D supplements will increase muscle control and the weakness will get eliminated.

3. Broken Bones

When you reach 30, the body stops building bone mass. And a lack of vitamin D can speed up or worsen osteoporosis symptoms. Low bone mineral density is an indication that calcium and other minerals have been lost from your bones. Vitamin D plays a very important role in calcium absorption and bone metabolism.

4. Impaired Wound Healing

If your wound is healing slowly after an injury, it can be a sign of low levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D's role in controlling inflammation and fighting infection is necessary for the proper healing of wounds or injuries. Those people with severe vitamin D deficiency can have higher levels of inflammation that can jeopardize healing.

5. Depression

A depressed mood can be a sign of this vitamin deficiency. Researchers have linked vitamin D deficiency to depression, especially in older adults. They believe that vitamin D is important for the proper functioning of the brain and insufficient nutrient levels may play a role in depression and other mental illnesses. So start having vitamin D foods to reduce the risk of depression.

6. Bone And Back Pain

Vitamin D is involved in maintaining bone health and works along with calcium for proper absorption of calcium. Bone pain and lower back pain is a symptom of inadequate vitamin D levels in the blood. Researchers found that people with a vitamin D deficiency were more likely to have back pain, including severe back pain. Bone pain can also occur in legs, ribs or joints.

7. Fatigue

Feeling tired and exhausted is one of the signs of this vitamin deficiency. A study revealed that women with blood levels under 20 mg/dL or 21-29 mg/dL were more likely to complain of fatigue than those with blood levels over 30 mg/dL. Osteomalacia is a disease that is caused by vitamin D deficiency. Muscle weakness is a common symptom of osteomalacia and can lead to fatigue and tiredness.

8. Getting Sick Often

The most important role of vitamin D is to keep your immune system strong, so that it's able to fight off the viruses and bacteria that cause illness. Vitamin D directly interacts with the cells that are responsible for fighting infection. And if you have low levels of vitamin D, it can make you sick often, especially with colds and flu.

9. Hair Loss

Often stress is known to cause hair fall. However, when hair loss is severe, it may be a result of vitamin deficiency. Women with hair loss problems have been linked to low levels of vitamin D. The role of vitamin D is that it stimulates the new and old hair follicles. When there isn't enough vitamin D in the body, new hair follicles don't grow.

10. Muscle Pain

Some studies have shown that a deficiency of this nutrient is a potential cause of muscle pain in children and adults. Around 71 percent of people with chronic pain have found to be a deficient of this vitamin. The vitamin D receptor is present in nerve cells called nociceptors, which can sense pain. Increasing vitamin D foods in your diet or taking vitamin D supplements may reduce various types of pain in people who are deficient in this vitamin.

