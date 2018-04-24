10 Harmful Effects Of Packaged Foods You Should Know

Do you often buy packaged food from supermarkets or convenient stores? Did you know that packaged food can be harmful for your health? So, it is time to throw out the carton of milk or juice that is sitting in your fridge, as serious health problems can come from packaging.

Sometimes, the toxic chemicals can get to your system, leached from recycled cardboard packaging. So, in the future, whenever you go to the store, make sure to know that the meat you buy isn't that safe, since some of the packaging can affect the content than the expiration date.

The quality of packaged products can change due to chemical, physical, enzymatic or microbiological conditions. And it changes especially when there is a mass transfer between foods and the environment. Storage condition will affect the appearance, texture and flavour of packaged food products.

Storage temperature is an important factor in sustaining the quality as well as extending the shelf-life. Any changes that happen in environmental temperature will create a certain problem on the packaged food, since the respiration rate can be influenced by the changes in temperature.

The synthetic chemical that is used in food packaging is harmful. The substances can have long-term impact on health.

The chemicals can contaminate the food and there are chances of causing serious health hazards. Packaged food can be problematic, especially since it can affect your health by increasing your cholesterol levels or dehydrating your body.

The chemicals are connected with several defects when you begin to ingest them. And exposure to these chemicals can deteriorate your health.

1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Glass is always considered to be a safe method of packaging. Most consumers choose food stuff or beverages that are packaged in glass, considering that it would have zero rates of chemical interactions and it would keep the aroma and flavour intact without getting affected.

Yet did you know that there are a few types of glass bottles that contain lead? Lead contains neurotoxin which can inflict havoc on your health. Glass bottles release a chemical contaminant called phthalate. Researchers have lined phthalates to attention deficit hyperactivity and male fertility issues.

You should exert caution while using any chemical in the phthalate class, particularly products that contain food stuff for pregnant women or young children.

2. Cancer

Usually, food contact materials are made of synthetic or plastic and these can come in contact with the food products. You can find them in coating or a laminate in beverage cartons or even the closures of glass jars. There is serious cause of concern, as the toxicant called formaldhyde can cause prostate cancer or breast cancer.

The substances are mostly used in food contact materials. Too little is known about some of the chronic exposure to FCMs. Even plastic bottles that contain carbonated drinks have certain levels of formaldehyde.

3. Neurological And Inflammatory Disorders

Even the minute amount of certain chemical compounds can directly or adversely change the way humans develop and reproduce. The effects are certainly important and there are a number of health problems encountered such as neurological and inflammatory disorders or even lasting headache.

4. Oestrogen

Some of the chemicals found in household plastic items such as plastic wrap or refillable drink bottles can act as foreign oestrogen. These chemicals have possibility to disrupt the body's natural hormone system and create hormone imbalances.

5. Heart Disease

The chemical Bisphenol A that is found in plastic polycarbonate containers, baby bottles or cans has links to heart disease.

6. Digestion Problems

It can be difficult to estimate the risk of chronic ingestion of contaminants from food packaging, yet plastic or rubber in several applications does come in contact with food, which eventually results in adverse health problems.

7. Diabetes

Phtalates belong to a class of chemicals that is generally found in plastics. Not only plastic goods but phthalates can be found in household cleaners and cosmetics. So, if you protect your body from phthalate, then stop eating takeaway. This is one chemical that can disrupt the hormones in your body and can lead to problems like type-2 diabetes and heart diseases.

8. Asthma

There are chemicals that leach into the food from packaging and can cause asthma-promoting properties. The toxin that you get exposed to is called Bisphemol-A or BPA. This is mostly found in products made of plastic such as electric kettles or containers. BPA does pose the chance of developing asthma in children (5 to 12 years old).

9. Infertility

BPA is capable of messing up with your hormonal systems and moreover it tries to mimic the real hormones. Over exposure to this toxin is linked to many hormone-dependent conditions such as infertility and breast cancer.

10. High Blood Pressure

Regularly eating or chomping at fast food outlets can lead to high blood pressure due to the hard plastic used in their packaging.