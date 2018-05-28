10 Foods To Keep Your Body Cool In Summer

Hot summers are synonymous with cold beers and ice creams. Cooling foods help to clear toxins from the body and also lower the body temperature. So, this summer have these foods to keep your body cool.

This is the season when you should increase the intake of cooling foods as this helps in the perfect clearing of the body toxins. In fact, the foods that you consume in summer should be able to keep you energetic all the way down. The foods should be perfect in helping you maintain the body vitality as well.

During summers, it's difficult to avoid the heat and uncomfortable feelings of sweat, stickiness, and fatigue that come with being exposed to the warm sun. So, it is also essential to avoid spicy foods and alcoholic drinks as these contribute to the rise in body temperature in the first place.

The hot and humid weather also causes water loss from your bodies through sweat, which means extra effort is needed to replace these valuable fluids with foods.

Read on to know the foods that will help to keep your body cool in summer.

1. Oranges

Oranges are the most crucial fruit for summers. These are high in potassium, which will replenish the potassium supply of the body, thus keeping you away from muscle cramps. Oranges contain almost 80 percent of water which will keep your body hydrated in the hottest summer days. They are a good source of B vitamins including vitamin B1, pantothenic acid and folate, vitamin A, calcium, copper, and potassium.

2. Blackberries And Raspberries

Blackberries and raspberries usually go unnoticed but have very powerful qualities. They have vitamin C and have a high content of fibre, which can be very essential in summer for most people. Raspberries contain anthocyanins and another phytochemical called quercetin, found to help slow cancer growth. Blackberries have been found to have the highest amount of antioxidants that help fight or prevent cancers, like liver, colon, lung, and oesophageal cancers.

3. Cucumber

Cucumber is the perfect food for the summers because it is extremely hydrating and this is the reason cucumber is best to have during the summer months. It will keep your body cool and hydrated. You can even have a green juice with lots of cucumbers and lemons, which is the perfect way to stay cool and hydrated.

4. Watermelon

Summers are incomplete without fresh slices of watermelon. In the summers, cooling foods like watermelon can act like internal A/C. This fruit mostly contains water, about 92 percent, and this refreshing fruit is full of nutrients too. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants, and amino acids.

5. Peaches

Peaches are another cool, seasonal fruit. Not only are they delicious at this time of the year, but also contain vitamin A and vitamin C. Peaches promote healthy skin and contain 35-50 calories. They also make the perfect diet-friendly dessert.

6. Apples

Pairing apples with peanut butter is a perfect snack that will cool you down and fill you up. They contain about 4 grams of fibre with 95 calories. Apples also contain a type of soluble fibre called pectin, which has been found to aid in weight loss. They have B vitamins, vitamin C and other essential nutrients.

7. Pineapple

Pineapple makes for a perfect smoothie booster. In fact, pineapple is also a good source of an enzyme called bromelain, which is credited for reducing inflammation in the body. It is a cooling fruit that comes with more goodness and this is the reason you can count it as a part of the fresh summer fruit. Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, fibre, folate, pantothenic acid, manganese, and vitamin B1.

8. Yogurt

Yogurt is the best, natural, and healthy food to keep your body cool and hydrated during summer. You can add yogurt into your diet instead of soft drinks and ice-creams because yogurt is packed with numerous vitamins and minerals that will help to keep your body cool. The vitamin B present in yogurt helps to soothe the heat boils and ulcers in summer.

9. Lemon

Lemon has a cooling effect on the body and promotes detoxification. Experts recommend adding lemon to your water not only for its skin and immune-boosting benefits, but because it actually encourages you to drink more water overall in the form of lemon water.

10. Zucchini

Zucchini is actually a type of summer squash which contains vitamin C and important phytonutrients. Zucchini is a great source of manganese which helps to protect your body from free radicals during the summer months when you are more susceptible to sun damage. It also promotes collagen production and healthy bone tissue growth.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Kiwi Watermelon Juice For Detox And Weight Loss