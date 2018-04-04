10 Foods To Cure Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia that takes away the ability to think clearly, perform everyday tasks and ultimately remember who they even are. In this article, we will be discussing the foods to cure Alzheimer's disease.

A new study by researchers at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago shows a diet plan called the MIND diet. This may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by as much as 53 percent, is what has been noted in the study.

People who moderately stick to the MIND diet have shown to reduce their risk of Alzheimer's by about a third. Diet is one of the major factors that plays a crucial role in curing Alzheimer's disease.

The MIND diet has shown to help slow the rate of cognitive decline and protect against Alzheimer's, regardless of other risk factors. The MIND diet is divided into 10 healthy food groups a person should eat and five unhealthy food groups to avoid.

Here is everything you need to know about the foods that can cure Alzheimer's.

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like kale, collard, mustard greens and spinach are high in folate and vitamin B9, which improve cognitive function and reduce depression. These leafy vegetables are also packed with vitamin A and vitamin C. Try eating these green leafy vegetables for at least two servings a week. Researchers have found that six or more servings a week provide the greatest brain benefits.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, bok choy, Brussels sprouts and kale contain folate and have carotenoids that lower homocysteine level. Homocysteine is an amino acid linked with cognitive impairment. The MIND diet focuses on the importance of vegetables for brain health. The researchers recommend eating a salad or any other vegetable every day to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's.

3. Nuts

Nuts are a healthy snack food which are good for promoting brain health, according to the MIND diet study. Nuts are loaded with healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants that have been found to lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. The MIND diet recommends consuming nuts at least five times in a week. Eat nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashew nuts.

4. Berries

Berries contain anthocyanins that protect the brain from further damage caused by free radicals. Berries also contain anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E. These are the only fruits specifically recommended in the MIND diet. Blueberries, strawberries and cherries are one of the potent foods that protect the brain. The MIND diet recommends eating berries at least twice a week.

5. Beans

Beans should be a regular part of your diet, as they are high in fibre and protein. Beans are also low in calories and fat and help to keep your mind sharp as a part of the MIND diet. The researchers of the MIND diet recommend eating beans three times a week to aid in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

6. Whole Grains

Whole grains like quinoa, whole wheat, whole oats, brown rice, whole rye, etc., are some of the whole-grain foods. Whole grains are an important part of the MIND diet. Researchers recommend eating them for at least three servings a day. Consuming whole grains will reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, raise good cholesterol and prevent other heart ailments.

7. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are key nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart ailments. The MIND diet recommends eating fish at least once a week that helps to protect the brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids are the good types of fat and this may help in lowering the risk of Alzheimer's, depression, heart disease and arthritis.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is used for cooking and beauty purposes. It has beaten all other forms of cooking oils and fats in the MIND diet. The researchers found that people who used olive oil as their primary oil for cooking saw a greater protection against cognitive decline.

9. Cinnamon, Sage, Turmeric And Cumin

These spices can aid in breaking up of the brain plaque and reduce inflammation of the brain, which can cause memory issues. Eating these spices will decrease the risk of Alzheimer's and other illnesses that can make your brain age such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

10. Coffee & Chocolate

Coffee and chocolate are very good for your health. Recent studies have shown that chocolate and coffee can be used as therapeutics against Alzheimer's. The antioxidants present in chocolate and coffee can help ward off age-related memory impairment, along with cinnamon, and olive oil.

