10 Foods To Avoid For Kidney Stones

1. Avoid Caffeine/Soda

If you are suffering from a kidney stone, it is important to drink plenty of fluid. But under this, remember to limit your caffeine consumption. You should not drink more than 2 cups (250-500 ml) of coffee, tea, and cold drinks in a day. Too much of caffeine can have a detrimental effect and make you feel dehydrated.

2. Sodium-rich Foods

Curb your sodium intake. You should avoid eating processed and canned foods, which contain a high amount of salt for their preservation. Consume less salted food instead.

3. Excess Of Protein-based Foods

Protein-rich foods such as meat and fish should be consumed but in a moderate quantity. It is important that you consume lean meat, which is cooked is very less amount of oil or just boiled. Avoid having spicy foods.

4. Excess Of Fat-containing Foods

Your diet should not include too much of fat contained foods like cheese. You can consume low-fat dairy products. Even you should drink skimmed milk for your breakfast. Avoid high-fat food, as the fat will get stored and increase your perils.

5. Calcium Foods

Foods that contain calcium and vitamin D should be strictly avoided if you are suffering from a kidney stone. Check out the antacids as well, that have a high amount of calcium in them. However, you can have calcium-enriched food but in a very less quantity. Also, consult your doctor before consuming fish oil or vitamin D because they can be harmful to your body if you have kidney stones.

6. Foods Rich In Oxalate

If the stone you are suffering from is calcium oxalate, then you will need to avoid food that contains oxalate. These include tea, coffee, beet, squash, sweet potato, spinach, tomato soup, canned fruit salad, rhubarb, strawberries, etc. Besides, you should also avoid having chocolates, tofu, nuts, and grits as well.

If your doctor suggests that you are suffering from uric acid stones, then you will need to avoid the following food.

7. Alcohol

Although it has no direct connection in the formation of kidney stones, it is seen that alcohol can trigger the risk of stone formation in the kidney. It contains purine component that can cause uric acid stone formation. Besides, consumption of alcohol leads to the damage of the kidney functioning.

8. Anchovies

Anchovies, a fatty fish, which can be delicious when served, triggers the formation of kidney stones. Therefore, it is best to avoid this if a person is suffering with kidney stones.

9. Asparagus

Often used as a diuretic, asparagus should be avoided while a patient is suffering from kidney stones.

10. Baking Or Brewer's Yeast

If you are suffering from uric acid stones, baking or brewer's yeast is best to be avoided due to the high amount of purine content in it.

Besides these foods, one should also avoid consuming legumes, cauliflower, organ meats like kidney and liver, mushroom, olive oil, sardines, etc.

A Few Important Things You Must Remember: