10 Foods That Will Help You Sleep Well

After winding your tiresome day at work, you rush home to get cosy on your bed. This lets you fall asleep easily as your bed is the only comfort zone.
Getting good sleep at night is really important for your health because it may lower the risk of developing certain chronic illnesses. A good night's sleep keeps your brain healthy, improves digestion and boosts your immune system.
However, sometimes, it might be difficult for you in falling asleep due to stress, depression and other factors that affect sleep.
Eating certain foods could also promote a good night's sleep.
Now, have a look at the foods that will help you sleep well.
1. Lettuce
Lettuce is added in all kinds of salads that gives a crunchiness to it. Lettuce contains lactucarium, which offers sedative benefits that are perfect to make you fall asleep quickly. Make a delicious salad tonight packed with lettuce!
2. Pistachios
Pistachios contain magnesium, protein, and vitamin B6 which aid in promoting a good sleep. These nuts are a great addition to the desserts and you can have pistachios as a quick hunger snack too.
3. Kale
Kale is packed with calcium, so if you are lactose intolerant, you can add kale to your diet. A deficiency in calcium has been linked to sleeping troubles. So, you can eat cooked kale before bedtime to get a good night's sleep.
4. Cereal
Is too much stress bothering you and not letting you sleep? Well, to start with, you can have a bowl of cereals before going to bed. This promotes good sleep because the combination of carbohydrates and calcium will make your body feel sleepy.
5. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a common and popular breakfast food for many. Oats makes for a perfect bedtime snack as well, as it contains melatonin that helps in easing you into a deep slumber.
6. Whole Grains
Whole grains are another superfood that help in making you fall asleep sooner. They increase your blood glucose levels, which helps you to feel sleepy easily. Eat a slice of whole grain bread before bedtime!
7. Kiwi
Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, folate and serotonin. These help you in getting a good sleep. Kiwi fruit is super effective for people suffering with insomnia or those who have trouble in falling asleep.
8. Tuna
Tuna is an excellent source of healthy fats and protein. It contains vitamin B6, which helps to produce serotonin and melatonin in the body. These components relax your body and thus make you fall asleep easily.
9. Dark Chocolate
Do you have chocolate cravings after dinner? If yes, then you will be happy to hear this. Dark chocolates contain serotonin which can help relax your body and give you a good night's sleep. Have a chocolate chip cookie or a chocolate muffin before bedtime for a good sleep.
10. Walnuts
Walnuts contain tryptophan, which helps to produce serotonin and melatonin in the body. These two components contribute to a good sleep at night. Have a few pieces of walnuts or add it in your salad during the dinner time.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.
ALSO READ: 10 Home Remedies For Bad Breath
Related Articles
- 10 Health Benefits Of Gelatin You Should Know
- How to Fall Asleep at Night – 5 Simple Tricks
- 10 Things You Should Not Do When Tired
- 10 Important Facts About Red Wine That Will Blow Your Mind
- 10 Health Benefits Of Kiwi Fruit You Didn't Know
- 10 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds You Didn't Know
- 7 Health Benefits Of Walnut Oil
- 8 Ways To Reduce Lower Body Fat In 2 Weeks
- 10 Ways To Lose Hip Fat Naturally At Home
- 10 Health Benefits Of Swimming You May Not Know About
- Top 12 Health Benefits Of Raw Honey You Didn't Know
- Hrithik Roshan Shares Top 10 Diet And Fitness Workout Tips On His Birthday
- 10 Foods That Are High In Amino Acid Content
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.