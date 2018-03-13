10 Foods That Will Help You Sleep Well

2. Pistachios

Pistachios contain magnesium, protein, and vitamin B6 which aid in promoting a good sleep. These nuts are a great addition to the desserts and you can have pistachios as a quick hunger snack too.

3. Kale

Kale is packed with calcium, so if you are lactose intolerant, you can add kale to your diet. A deficiency in calcium has been linked to sleeping troubles. So, you can eat cooked kale before bedtime to get a good night's sleep.

4. Cereal

Is too much stress bothering you and not letting you sleep? Well, to start with, you can have a bowl of cereals before going to bed. This promotes good sleep because the combination of carbohydrates and calcium will make your body feel sleepy.

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a common and popular breakfast food for many. Oats makes for a perfect bedtime snack as well, as it contains melatonin that helps in easing you into a deep slumber.

6. Whole Grains

Whole grains are another superfood that help in making you fall asleep sooner. They increase your blood glucose levels, which helps you to feel sleepy easily. Eat a slice of whole grain bread before bedtime!

7. Kiwi

Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, folate and serotonin. These help you in getting a good sleep. Kiwi fruit is super effective for people suffering with insomnia or those who have trouble in falling asleep.

8. Tuna

Tuna is an excellent source of healthy fats and protein. It contains vitamin B6, which helps to produce serotonin and melatonin in the body. These components relax your body and thus make you fall asleep easily.

9. Dark Chocolate

Do you have chocolate cravings after dinner? If yes, then you will be happy to hear this. Dark chocolates contain serotonin which can help relax your body and give you a good night's sleep. Have a chocolate chip cookie or a chocolate muffin before bedtime for a good sleep.

10. Walnuts

Walnuts contain tryptophan, which helps to produce serotonin and melatonin in the body. These two components contribute to a good sleep at night. Have a few pieces of walnuts or add it in your salad during the dinner time.