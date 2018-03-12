10 Foods That Lower Cholesterol Fast

2. Orange Juice

Orange is another superfood that can lower high cholesterol. Researchers found out that orange juice improves blood lipid profiles in people who have high cholesterol. This is due to the presence of vitamin C, folate and flavonoids in oranges. You can drink a glass of freshly made orange juice while having breakfast.

3. Almonds

Almonds are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and fibre that help to increase the good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. A noted study found out that daily consumption of almonds will help to reduce the LDL cholesterol levels by 3 to 19 percent. Almonds are a great snack food and you can add it in your salads and oatmeal.

4. Salmon

Salmon has omega-3 fatty acids called EPA and DHA which provide protection against high cholesterol. Salmon helps to lower triglycerides and boost HDL cholesterol slightly, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Consume at least 2 servings of salmon each week to help keep your heart healthy.

5. Green Tea

Drinking green tea daily will help to reduce bad cholesterol. The healthy beverage has several compounds that prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract and also help in its excretion. In addition, green tea has other health benefits too - like preventing plaque buildup in the arteries. Drink 3 to 4 cups of green tea daily.

6. Soybean

People who suffer with high cholesterol can add soybean to their diet, as it is rich in plant protein. It contains high levels of polyunsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre that can help to lower bad cholesterol. Eating 1 to 2 servings of soybean daily will protect you from coronary heart disease.

7. Avocados

Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats that can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise good cholesterol. Avocados are rich in B-complex vitamins, vitamin K and several minerals, and the fruits also contain plant sterols that have cholesterol-lowering properties.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is a healthy oil that is rich in monounsaturated fat which helps lower the high cholesterol levels. Adding olive oil to your diet will reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Olive oil is also rich in vitamin E that is good for your overall health. Use olive oil while cooking food or use it as a perfect salad dressing too.

9. Dark Chocolate

Did you know that dark chocolate can also reduce high cholesterol? It can effectively reduce bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol level in the bloodstream. A component called theobromine present in dark chocolate is mainly responsible for its HDL cholesterol-raising effect.

10. Garlic

Garlic is another superfood that can lower high cholesterol fast. Garlic prevents blood clots, reduces blood pressure and protects the heart against any disease. According to a research, garlic extract is an effective and safe alternative to pharmaceutical blood-pressure and cholesterol-lowering medications for many people.