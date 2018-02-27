10 Common Foods You Should Not Reheat

Reheating dinner has become common in households where everyone is a workaholic and does not have time to cook. Leftover foods are reheated and eaten to save time and energy in cooking food. But have you ever imagined the foods that you are reheating aren't safe to eat anymore?
The foods that you are reheating will tend to lose their nutritional value, especially high-protein foods. Research shows that reheating certain foods can be fatal to your health as not every food is meant to be reheated and consumed. It's because of how the foods react with bacteria while they are stored or due to the proteins that are broken down during cooking.
The more you reheat foods more than once, the higher chances of getting food poisoning. The bacteria can multiply when reheated sufficiently or when the food is cooled down.
So, avoid reheating foods to prevent food poisoning and an upset stomach.
Read on to know the 10 foods you should not reheat.
1. Celery
Celery has a high nitrate content that can become toxic if you reheat it the second time. The nitrates transform into nitrites after it is reheated. Celery is usually added in soups so either you have the soup immediately or remove the celery from the soup before reheating it.
2. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables like spinach should not be reheated in the microwave. Spinach consists of nitrate and when it's reheated, it can turn toxic by releasing carcinogenic properties which are cancerous in nature. Also the iron content in spinach may oxidize the iron after reheating, this can generate free radicals causing diseases.
3. Rice
According to Foods Standards Agency (FSA), if you eat reheated rice you can suffer from food poisoning. Yes it's true! It is because of the presence of highly resistant bacteria called Bacillus Cereus that gets killed but it can produce spores which are toxic. If the rice is reheated, it can cause the spores to multiply.
4. Mushrooms
Mushrooms should be eaten once they are prepared. They are a powerhouse of proteins which when reheated can break the proteins further. This can damage your digestive system and hence, reheating mushrooms will generate toxins in the body.
5. Potatoes
Potatoes are rich in potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6 and when they are reheated, there are increased chances of producing bacteria that are deadly. To avoid the growth of bacteria, keep the cooked potatoes inside the refrigerator and consume within 1-2 days.
6. Eggs
Eggs are excellent sources of protein and if a cooked egg or a boiled egg is heated again and again, it can cause serious harm to your system. Cooked eggs should be eaten immediately and if kept for a longer period of time, do not reheat, just eat it cold. It's because high-protein foods contain a lot of nitrogen and this may get oxidized due to reheating.
7. Chicken
Chicken curry or any dish made with chicken should not be reheated again and again. The high protein content in chicken completely changes when it is exposed to heat. This can disrupt your digestive system and cause digestive problems.
8. Oils
Walnut oil, avocado oil, hazelnut oil, grape seed oil and flaxseed oil have very low smoking point. This is the reason why you should not reheat them as they become rancid. Don't use them in baking, frying or cooking, instead drizzle them over your meals.
9. Processed Meat
Processed meat contains preservatives for a longer shelf life. But, if you reheat processed meat in a microwave, it can worsen your health. The chemical changes that occur during reheating can have adverse effects on your health.
10. Beetroot
Beetroot is high in nitrates and when it's exposed to heat, it can turn toxic. Reheating any dish which has beetroot will release carcinogenic properties. These carcinogenic properties could further cause infertility and cancer.
