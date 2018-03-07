10 bad habits that damage your kidneys

2. Eating Processed Foods

Processed foods are packed full of phosphorous and sodium. People who suffer with kidney disease should limit phosphorous in their diets. Studies have shown that intake of high phosphorous foods like processed foods may pose a threat to the kidneys.

3. Too Much Salt Is Bad

Foods high in salt are packed with sodium, which can increase blood pressure. This can harm your kidneys, as the kidneys need to work harder to excrete the excess salt. This in turn can cause water retention in the body, which puts you at an increased risk of kidney disease.

4. Insufficient Water Intake

If your body is hydrated, it helps your kidneys to clear the toxins from the body. Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to avoid kidney stones. People who suffer with a kidney failure need to restrict their fluid intake.

5. Eating Too Much Meat

Animal protein produces high amounts of acid in the blood after you consume meat. This can be harmful to the kidneys and cause acidosis. Acidosis is a condition in which the kidneys cannot remove acid faster. Animal protein is necessary for the body but excessive consumption can be fatal for the kidneys.

6. Lack Of Sleep

Sleep is very important for the body, as it relaxes your brain muscles and the body. A good night's sleep is necessary for your overall health, including the kidneys. Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle, which helps to coordinate the kidneys work over 24 hours.

7. Increased Intake Of Foods High In Sugar

Sugar is another food that contributes to obesity, which increases your risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure. Sugar is also added to foods and drinks, if had in excessive amount, it can cause kidney disease.

8. Drinking Excess Alcohol

Drinking regularly in excess quantity can double the risk of chronic kidney disease. Heavy drinkers usually have an increased risk of kidney problems. So, limit the consumption of alcohol to protect your kidneys.

9. Cigarette Smoking

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking is bad for every organ of the body, including the kidneys. Smoking escalates blood pressure and heart rate and also reduces the blood flow to the kidneys.

10. Not Urinating Often

Urination is the way through which toxins are eliminated from the body. If you don't urinate often, it can be harmful to your kidneys. Over the time, this can lead to formation of kidney stones and also cause kidney disease.

11. Not Treating Infections

If you are suffering with common infection, start taking antibiotics. If the infection is not treated on time, it may harm your kidneys. Also, if a viral infection is left untreated, it could damage your kidneys.