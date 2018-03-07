The World Kidney Day is celebrated on 8th March. It is a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of your kidneys and kidney health to reduce the frequency of kidney disease.
Kidneys are one of the most important organs of the human body. Its primary function is to remove excess water from the body and also help to retain water when the body needs more of it. The kidneys detoxify the blood and filter out waste products through the urine.
Also, the kidneys help in regulating the levels of minerals like calcium and phosphate in the body. Kidneys also produce important hormones that help in regulating the body functions like blood pressure and production of red blood cells.
So, it is very essential to keep the kidneys functioning properly.
Read on to know the 10 bad habits that damage your kidneys.
1. Intake Of Excessive Painkillers
Over-the-counter pain medicines may alleviate aches and pains but, it can also destroy your kidney. This can worsen your kidney problems if you are already suffering with a kidney disease. So, reduce the intake of painkillers if you are having them regularly.
2. Eating Processed Foods
Processed foods are packed full of phosphorous and sodium. People who suffer with kidney disease should limit phosphorous in their diets. Studies have shown that intake of high phosphorous foods like processed foods may pose a threat to the kidneys.
3. Too Much Salt Is Bad
Foods high in salt are packed with sodium, which can increase blood pressure. This can harm your kidneys, as the kidneys need to work harder to excrete the excess salt. This in turn can cause water retention in the body, which puts you at an increased risk of kidney disease.
4. Insufficient Water Intake
If your body is hydrated, it helps your kidneys to clear the toxins from the body. Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to avoid kidney stones. People who suffer with a kidney failure need to restrict their fluid intake.
5. Eating Too Much Meat
Animal protein produces high amounts of acid in the blood after you consume meat. This can be harmful to the kidneys and cause acidosis. Acidosis is a condition in which the kidneys cannot remove acid faster. Animal protein is necessary for the body but excessive consumption can be fatal for the kidneys.
6. Lack Of Sleep
Sleep is very important for the body, as it relaxes your brain muscles and the body. A good night's sleep is necessary for your overall health, including the kidneys. Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle, which helps to coordinate the kidneys work over 24 hours.
7. Increased Intake Of Foods High In Sugar
Sugar is another food that contributes to obesity, which increases your risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure. Sugar is also added to foods and drinks, if had in excessive amount, it can cause kidney disease.
8. Drinking Excess Alcohol
Drinking regularly in excess quantity can double the risk of chronic kidney disease. Heavy drinkers usually have an increased risk of kidney problems. So, limit the consumption of alcohol to protect your kidneys.
9. Cigarette Smoking
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking is bad for every organ of the body, including the kidneys. Smoking escalates blood pressure and heart rate and also reduces the blood flow to the kidneys.
10. Not Urinating Often
Urination is the way through which toxins are eliminated from the body. If you don't urinate often, it can be harmful to your kidneys. Over the time, this can lead to formation of kidney stones and also cause kidney disease.
11. Not Treating Infections
If you are suffering with common infection, start taking antibiotics. If the infection is not treated on time, it may harm your kidneys. Also, if a viral infection is left untreated, it could damage your kidneys.
