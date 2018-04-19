10 Aphrodisiac Foods For Women

Aphrodisiacs are termed as foods, beverages or medications that stimulate sexual desire. But do you know that there are natural aphrodisiacs for women which have been used for thousands of years in ayurvedic practices?

In today's stressful and fast-paced world, a decrease in libido can occur. People have become so busy that they start developing poor eating habits. This brings in reduced sexual desires. This is where foods play a major role in increasing your sex drive.

So, consuming these aphrodisiac foods may increase blood flow to the genitals, and release natural bio-chemicals in the body. These make you feel aroused and relaxed or provide nutrients that improve the health of the sex organs.

As a result, it will increase your arousal and put you in a better mood. Here is a list of aphrodisiac foods for women.

1. Cacao

Cacao is a delicious superfood with many health benefits, including aphrodisiac properties. Cacao is loaded with magnesium, phosphorous, antioxidants, arginine and methylxanthine, which aid in improving the libido. Cacao also contains phenylethylamine, which is known as the "chemical of love'' and this stimulating chemical releases dopamine in the brain during sex.

Consider having some strawberries covered in chocolates for the dessert instead of that chocolate cake to boost your sex drive.

2. Fenugreek Seeds

Another way to increase sexual desire in females are fenugreek seeds. The ancient people of Rome, Greece and Egypt actually used fenugreek as an aphrodisiac. The fenugreek seeds taste like maple syrup or caramel, and the seeds are also used for flavouring food. Additionally, fenugreek seeds promote breast tissue development and improve milk production for breastfeeding.

Take fenugreek supplements for a week to increase sexual desire.

3. Dates

Dates are considered to be an exotic fruit that adds sweetness and richness to your recipes. Dates can also help in boosting your love life. In Arabic cultures, dates were mixed with milk and cinnamon to increase sexual desire. Such is the impact of dates on your sexual life. Apart from providing a good sexual experience, dates contain vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that promote overall well-being.

4. Spices

Spices bring in the heat from inside your body. Saffron, a culinary delicacy is a libido-boosting herb for females. Nutmeg increases sexual activity; clove is used as an aphrodisiac for women who have lost sexual desire and satisfaction and passion flower is also a spice for increasing sexual desire in women.

They are easy to add to many recipes, especially hot beverages like tea.

5. Oysters

Oysters are rich in zinc that regulates sexual hormones in females. Zinc helps the body produce testosterone, a hormone critical in regulating women's and men's libido and sexual function. Oysters tend to increase the level of dopamine, which promotes libido in women and researchers have linked oysters with increased sexual desire in females.

6. Red Wine

If you take small amounts of red wine, it will cause the arteries to dilate and increase the blood flow throughout the body. This in fact increases women's libido to quite an extent. Ensure that you consume red wine in moderation, as drinking too much of red wine can have the opposite effect.

7. Honey

In ancient times, both men and women had honey with their evening meals because it was an effective food in boosting sexual drive. Honey has boron, which is a mineral that helps to increase the sex hormones. Adding a spoonful of honey to your favourite beverage like green tea or milk before going to bed will undoubtedly make you ready to have a night of fun.

8. Berries

Berries are one of the most commonly eaten foods that can increase sex drive in women. They contain rich amounts of antioxidants that help in driving women's sexual pleasure to greater heights. Eating berries such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries helps to relax the blood vessels and improves the flow of blood into various parts of the body, including the sexual organs. They also increase the level of dopamine, which stimulates the formation of feel-good hormones.

9. Watermelon

It has been found that eating watermelon every day helps the blood circulation in the body. One of the main components of watermelon is an amino acid, called citrulline, which sends a signal to your body to release arginine, which changes into nitric oxide - a powerful neurotransmitter that helps blood vessels relax and also improves circulation. This sends more blood to the female genital areas, thus increasing sexual activity.

10. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods, especially chillies are also excellent for increasing sexual desire. This is because they act as vasodilators (they open the veins and increase circulation throughout the body). Overall, anything spicy that you eat will naturally enhance sexual desire in women, thanks to its capsaicin content.

