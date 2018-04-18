10 Aphrodisiac Foods For Men

Since ancient times, men have followed every method to intensify, redeem and preserve their sexual capacity or motivate their partner's sexual desires. The most common way to do this is with aphrodisiac foods for men.

Various cultures and civilizations around the world have been taking full advantage of the aphrodisiac foods. These aphrodisiacs act as an agent that can awaken sexual desire in men and women. Apart from increasing sexual desire, it also treats sexual dysfunction, which is due to aetiological factors and old age.

Aphrodisiacs for men are divided into 2 types - the first type of aphrodisiac increases libido and the second type improves the ability to enjoy sexual activity.

There are certain foods that stimulate sexual desire in men. The foods are known to have circulatory, relaxant and muscle strengthening effects.

Let's have a look at the aphrodisiac foods for men.

1. Almonds

Almonds are known for being an aphrodisiac food and a symbol of fertility. These nuts are abundant sources of essential fatty acids which are vital for reproductive functions, production of hormones, fertility and a healthy libido. They are also known for their alluring scent.

How to use it: You can give your partner a sensual massage with sweet almond oil to intensify the sexual activity.

2. Asparagus

Asparagus has been praised as an aphrodisiac food for thousands of years. Asparagus contains aspartic acid, which aids in neutralizing excess ammonia found in your bodies, which can contribute to weakness and sexual disinterest. Asparagus is high in B vitamin known as folate that helps in increasing the production of histamine. Histamine is important for a healthy sex drive in men.

How to use it: Cut two inches off the asparagus stalk and have it either grilled, sautéed, steamed or roasted.

3. Avocado

Avocados are excellent sources of minerals and they contain potent antioxidants. Being rich in carotenoids, vitamin E, fibre, potassium and vitamin B6, they are known for being an aphrodisiac food. The vitamin E present in avocados is thought to increase the intensity of an orgasm during sex. Avocados also contain high levels of folic acid, vitamin B9 and vitamin B6, which help in increasing the testosterone production.

How to use it: Eat avocados thrice a week.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular spice used in cooking, as well as it is used as a seasoning and flavouring agent. It also has medicinal properties and is a known an aphrodisiac spice. Eating cinnamon will help in heating up your body and, in turn, will increase your sex drive. This aphrodisiac food also has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help normalize blood sugar.

How to use it: To get the most out of this cinnamon spice, you can prepare it as a drink and mix with soy milk or almond milk and honey.

5. Honey

Honey is famous for its positive effects during sexual experiences and that's the reason it is called an aphrodisiac food. It is touted as a medicine and is one of the best medicines to improve sex drive in men. Honey has been known to have beneficial effects on sexual health. It promotes testosterone production in men and the mineral boron present in honey aids the use of oestrogen in women.

How to use it: Either have a tablespoon of honey daily or mix it in warm milk.

6. Ginger

Did you know ginger is also known as an aphrodisiac food for men? Ginger has a pungent, but pleasant flavour and aroma, which has a relaxing effect on the body. Apart from treating health problems, ginger is widely known to increase lustful desires, libido and sexual performance. Ginger also contains substances that help to detoxify the body and improve blood circulation. This increase in blood flow causes a better erection in men.

7. Pomegranate

According to a study conducted by the Queen Margaret university, pomegranate juice is a potent natural aphrodisiac food. It is due to its ability in increasing the testosterone levels. Testosterone is a hormone that stimulates sexual appetite as well as improves the mood, lowers stress and improves memory. To boost your libido, eat pomegranates or drink pomegranate juice on a regular basis.

How to use it: Pomegranates can make way into your diet in a variety of ways, such as in a salad, cocktail or ice cream.

8. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, which prevents or fights against high blood pressure, a condition that is associated with a higher risk of erectile dysfunction. They are also rich in beta-carotene due to their orange colour. Sweet potatoes provide the body with vitamin A, which boosts fertility by promoting better cervical fluid.

How to use it: Have sweet potatoes in the form of French fries.

9. Cocoa or Chocolate

Chocolate is termed as a superfood for men because it is an aphrodisiac food. Chocolate has more antioxidants than green tea or red wine. It contains a stimulating chemical known as phenylethlamine that stimulates the sense of excitement and increases sexual desire. Women and men who enjoy a piece of chocolate every day have a more active sex life.

How to use it: Eat a bar of chocolate daily.

10. Watermelon

Watermelon is the new Viagra as called by experts. Eating watermelon delivers Viagra-like effects on blood vessels throughout the body and may increase libido in men as stated by a researcher and director of the Fruit and Vegetable Improvement Center at Texas A&M University. The fruit contains citrulline amino acid, which is good for increasing sex drive and helps relax the blood vessels.

How to use it: Make a watermelon sorbet or have a watermelon salad if you want to get into the mood.

