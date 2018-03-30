10 Amazing Foods That Fight Period Pain

Endless bleeding, painful cramps, the fear of leakage if you suffer from heavy painful periods, this is what every woman has to go through every month till she attains menopause. You will love reading this article where we will talk about the foods that help fight period pain.

So, what causes period pain? Prostaglandins are chemicals, a woman's body produces that cause many of the symptoms that are associated with period discomfort. The tissues that are present in the uterus lining makes these chemicals. Prostaglandins, the chemical stimulates the uterine muscles to contract and these intense contractions cause menstrual pain.

Prostaglandins may also be responsible for diarrhoea, headaches, and vomiting, that accompany painful periods. Menstrual cramps can also be caused by conditions of the reproductive tract such as endometriosis, fibroids, infections in the reproductive organs, abnormal pregnancy, ovarian cyst, intra-uterine device used for birth control, and narrow cervix.

Most women forget that to make their menstruation days easier, they need to focus on certain foods that will help them to prevent having painful period cramps.

So, read on to know more about the foods that fight period pain.

1. Ginger

Ginger contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Gingerol, a substance, is the main bioactive compound in ginger, which is responsible for much of its medicinal properties. Sipping on fresh ginger tea may help to ease painful abdominal cramps and can reduce pain effectively. It is better that you drink ginger tea during the first three days of your period.

2. Salmon

Noted studies have repeatedly shown that women who consume the most omega-3 fatty acids have milder period pain. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are rich in high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. These fish are also packed full of anti-inflammatory fats.

You should aim to eat oily fish twice a week to boost your omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Steak

Red meat has high amounts of iron. Iron is the most required mineral during menstruation. Also, this mineral is essential for women who are low in haemoglobin. So, start including red meat in your diet while you are on your periods. And if you are not a meat-eater, you could consume spinach, beans and lentils.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is loaded with calcium that has been found to help ease menstrual cramps. Studies have revealed that a diet full of calcium-rich dairy products lowered the risk of developing pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) by 40 percent. Yogurt contains probiotic, a good bacteria which supports a healthy digestive system and may help ease bloating.

5. Dark Chocolate

Intense chocolate cravings are extremely common during periods. But that doesn't mean you load yourself with sugary sweets, as this can actually make your symptoms worse. So, try consuming dark chocolates because it's lower in sugar and will satisfy your sweet cravings. Dark chocolates are packed full of antioxidants and magnesium that are beneficial for menstruation cramps.

6. Celery

Celery is a crispy and light vegetable which is full of water and has zero amount of calories. It will help prevent bloating and is just good for your overall health. Celery is an excellent source of molybdenum and vitamin K. It is also rich in folate, potassium, dietary fibre and manganese. You can have celery by eating it with peanut butter.

7. Hummus

Hummus is a great dip, as it is made with chickpeas. This helps to prevent painful cramps. Hummus is a healthy food because it's rich in fibre, protein, antioxidants, etc. It contains zero calories and fat. Hummus will help you to sleep better and put you in a better mood. Eat hummus with carrots, celery or some wheat crackers.

8. Pineapple

Pineapple is a summer fruit that helps to relax your muscles, which in turn reduces period cramps. This incredible fruit can also help prevent bloating and can even boost up your mood. This will keep you in a happier mood. Pineapple is a good source of manganese, vitamin C, copper, vitamin B1, dietary fibre, folate and vitamin B6. Eat it as a whole fruit or have it in the form of a juice.

9. Banana

Bananas are a great comfort food during menstruation. Bananas help to stop muscle cramps and menstrual cramps. Bananas are a rich source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, folate, vitamin C, vitamin B6, dietary fibre, protein and other essential vitamins and minerals.

Eat a banana before your menstrual cycle or after it to avoid cramps and reduce bloating.

10. Tea

Don't consume coffee during your periods, as the beverage might make you anxious and you might develop bad mood swings. Ditch the coffee and instead consume tea. Different types of tea can help with different symptoms for instance, green tea can help prevent painful cramps. While peppermint tea can soothe an upset stomach.

