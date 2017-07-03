Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Prevent Cavities And Heal Tooth Decay With These Steps

Written By: Staff

The proper way to secure good teeth is to have the right amount of nutrition and good oral hygiene.

Some of the top causes of tooth decay include hormone imbalance, lack of minerals in the diet, lack of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A and D and the kind of foods that we usually opt to eat.

tips to prevent cavities

Good oral hygiene is very important in order to prevent the risk of diseases. Tooth decay and gum disease can occur if you neglect dental care.

You need to follow certain good basic oral hygiene practices in order to prevent the risk of any oral infection. In this article, we have mentioned some of the top tips to prevent cavities and tooth decay. Take a look.

Array

1. Avoid Having Excess Sugar In Your Diet:

Make sure you avoid foods that are rich in sugar from your diet. The bacteria in the mouth can feed on the sugar. Sugar can demineralize and decalcify the structural content of the teeth as it is extremely acidic.

Array

2. Consume Nutrient-rich Foods:

Consuming vitamins and minerals that are fat soluble in nature can prevent tooth decay. Consuming green leafy vegetables and healthy fats like coconut oil, avocado, seeds and nuts are recommended.

Array

3. Oil Pulling:

Oil pulling helps with oral detoxification. Rinse your mouth with coconut oil for 20 minutes and spit it out. Start with 3-5 minutes and increase it to 20 minutes gradually. This will help treat several oral problems.

Array

4. Eliminate Phytic Acid:

Phytic acid in the body will prevent our teeth from absorbing the minerals in the food. It also leeches minerals out of the whole body, teeth and gums. Hence, it is good to avoid anything with phytic acid in it.

Array

5. Use Mineralizing Toothpaste:

Using mineralizing toothpaste that is free of all chemicals. Fluoride is known to be the best for the teeth; however, this must be used in less quantity.

Related Articles

Read more about: cavity tooth decay oral care
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky