Hepatitis A: Causes & Preventive Measures

Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests even a tiny amount of contaminated faecal matter. This is one of the main causes of hepatitis A. This virus infects the liver cells and causes inflammation.

The inflammation can impair the liver functioning and can cause other signs and symptoms of hepatitis A.

In order to fight the outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego, the crews sanitized the streets, sidewalks and gutters in order to combat the spread of this virus in the city.

The outbreak across San Diego has led to 16 deaths and nearly 300 hospitalizations. Hence, the workers power-washed the region with water laced with chlorine and bleach.

Causes Of Hepatitis A

Some of the possible causes for the transmission of this virus are eating food handled by someone with the virus and not maintaining a proper hygiene, drinking contaminated water, eating raw shellfish from the water polluted by sewage, being in close contact with a person who has been infected, having sex with someone who has the virus, etc.

It is also important that you know about the ways to prevent hepatitis A. So, read further to know about the preventive measures of hepatitis A.

1. You Need To Know How Hepatitis Is Spread: Depending on the type, the main ways in which hepatitis spreads from person to person are contact with infected blood or other fluids and contact with infected faeces. Hence, it is important that you know the means of spreading of hepatitis A. 2. Get Your Hepatitis A, B Immunization: Vaccines are available to protect you against hepatitis A and B. Hence, it is important that you take these vaccines at the right time to protect yourself from this virus. This is one of the top recommended ways to prevent hepatitis A. 3. Take Hepatitis Precautions When Travelling: Contaminated water can spread hepatitis A and E infections. While travelling, you need to ensure what special precautions might be necessary at particular destinations. 4. Practice Safe Sex To Lessen Hepatitis Risk: Unprotected sexual contact can also put you at a risk for hepatitis A. Using protective measures can minimize that risk. 5. Avoid High Risk Sharing Of Personal Items: Did you know that even a tiny amount of blood is enough to put you at the risk for hepatitis? You must also refrain from sharing personal grooming items with a person who has hepatitis. 6. Alcohol, Drugs And Your Hepatitis Risk: If you have viral hepatitis, exposing your liver to toxins can make the liver inflammation even worse. Toxins include excessive alcohol, over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs and herbal supplements.