ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    World Sleep Day: 10 Amazing Foods To Help You Sleep Through The Night

    By Ipsasweta
    foods that help you sleep through the night

    World Sleep Day is observed on March 15th every year. This year the World Sleep Day 2019 theme is 'Healthy Sleep, Healthy Ageing' which intends to emphasize the importance of sleep on your overall health at any age.

    Sleep is a very important component of our everyday living. Imagine we would never fall asleep. How tired and fatigued would our body be!

    Sleep is the natural mechanism of our body to repair the worn-out tissues caused by constant activities throughout the day. Sleep is not only required for warding off the general weakness, but also for rejuvenating the brain cells to give us a boost the very next morning.

    Have you ever felt irritated and vulnerable after a bad night's sleep?

    Well, according to scientists, if our brain does not get enough sleep, it is more susceptible to irritability, which can cause us to have a moody behaviour.

    Well, not to worry! Here are 10 superfoods that will help you to get a good night' sleep without any interruption.

    Array

    #1 Bananas

    Bananas are almost in every list of beneficial foods. They are high in potassium and can prevent muscle spasms and cramping at night. They help to relax the muscles after a hectic day's work. Bananas also help to improve digestion and regulate healthy blood circulation in the body. You can also drink it preparing a smoothie.

    Read Also: 15 Incredible Health Benefits Of Eating Banana Every Day

    Array

    #2 Salmon

    Salmon is a kind of fish that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is a staple food for people residing in coastal areas. Salmon serves as an excellent main course because it helps to reduce stress and promotes restfulness. It also contains vitamin B-6 which is found to induce sleep.

    Array

    #3 Tart Cherry Juice

    Instead of drinking alcohol, which will tend to disrupt your sleep pattern, try drinking tart cherry juice. It is a natural source of melatonin and is bound to reduce insomnia significantly. You can also combine this juice with soy milk and blend it.

    Array

    #4 Kale

    Kale is a kind of cruciferous vegetable along with cauliflower, broccoli and cabbages. It is high in potassium and calcium and it helps to induce sleep if you suffer from insomnia. Include it in your salad as a munchie snack and see it do the wonders. Spinach also has the same effect as kale, so if kale is not your thing, try spinach!

    Array

    #5 Sweet Potatoes

    Sweet potatoes, unlike potatoes, are very beneficial for the health. They are a good source of potassium that helps to relax muscles and nerves. They also help in digestion and proper circulation of the blood. You can bake the sweet potatoes and they form a healthy snack. They are also a healthy source of carbs that will make you feel full without gaining unhealthy calories.

    Read Also: Consume A Mixture Of Cumin (Jeera) & Jaggery Water, Watch What Happens To Your Body!

    Array

    #6 Almonds

    Almonds contain magnesium that aids in treating insomnia. They are also rich in protein that help to regulate the blood sugar levels while you are sleeping. Snack on a handful of almonds before bedtime to get the best results out of it.

    Array

    #7 Chickpeas

    Chickpeas are a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin B-6 which helps the body to produce serotonin. Serotonin is the happy hormone responsible for uplifting your mood and making you feel happy. This helps to synthesize melatonin, the sleep hormone in your body. You can make delicious salads out of these peas.

    Array

    #8 Eggs

    Eggs are the tastiest and healthiest options to naturally induce sleep. They are a high-protein snack that help keep your blood sugar level steady. Add eggs with whole grain breads to enjoy the delicacy as well as fight insomnia.

    Array

    #9 Milk

    Remember how moms used to run behind us to finish that glass of milk before going to bed? Now, you know why! The calcium content in milk helps in the formation of melatonin that is the main sleep hormone. Soy milk is an even better choice over cow's milk.

    Array

    #10 Cereal

    Cereals are the most ideal English breakfast meal options one could think of! Cereals can be eaten with milk. The perfect balance of various nutrients and minerals helps to regulate the sleep cycle in the body. They are very low in carbs and hence can be munched on, guilt free!

    So, here are some useful superfoods that will help you tackle your fight with endless nights and insomnia!

    Read more about: health sleep foods
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue