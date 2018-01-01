World Sleep Day: 10 Amazing Foods To Help You Sleep Through The Night Wellness oi-Ipsasweta D

World Sleep Day is observed on March 15th every year. This year the World Sleep Day 2019 theme is 'Healthy Sleep, Healthy Ageing' which intends to emphasize the importance of sleep on your overall health at any age.

Sleep is a very important component of our everyday living. Imagine we would never fall asleep. How tired and fatigued would our body be!

Sleep is the natural mechanism of our body to repair the worn-out tissues caused by constant activities throughout the day. Sleep is not only required for warding off the general weakness, but also for rejuvenating the brain cells to give us a boost the very next morning.

Have you ever felt irritated and vulnerable after a bad night's sleep?

Well, according to scientists, if our brain does not get enough sleep, it is more susceptible to irritability, which can cause us to have a moody behaviour.

Well, not to worry! Here are 10 superfoods that will help you to get a good night' sleep without any interruption.

#1 Bananas Bananas are almost in every list of beneficial foods. They are high in potassium and can prevent muscle spasms and cramping at night. They help to relax the muscles after a hectic day's work. Bananas also help to improve digestion and regulate healthy blood circulation in the body. You can also drink it preparing a smoothie. Read Also: 15 Incredible Health Benefits Of Eating Banana Every Day #2 Salmon Salmon is a kind of fish that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is a staple food for people residing in coastal areas. Salmon serves as an excellent main course because it helps to reduce stress and promotes restfulness. It also contains vitamin B-6 which is found to induce sleep. #3 Tart Cherry Juice Instead of drinking alcohol, which will tend to disrupt your sleep pattern, try drinking tart cherry juice. It is a natural source of melatonin and is bound to reduce insomnia significantly. You can also combine this juice with soy milk and blend it. #4 Kale Kale is a kind of cruciferous vegetable along with cauliflower, broccoli and cabbages. It is high in potassium and calcium and it helps to induce sleep if you suffer from insomnia. Include it in your salad as a munchie snack and see it do the wonders. Spinach also has the same effect as kale, so if kale is not your thing, try spinach! #5 Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes, unlike potatoes, are very beneficial for the health. They are a good source of potassium that helps to relax muscles and nerves. They also help in digestion and proper circulation of the blood. You can bake the sweet potatoes and they form a healthy snack. They are also a healthy source of carbs that will make you feel full without gaining unhealthy calories. Read Also: Consume A Mixture Of Cumin (Jeera) & Jaggery Water, Watch What Happens To Your Body! #6 Almonds Almonds contain magnesium that aids in treating insomnia. They are also rich in protein that help to regulate the blood sugar levels while you are sleeping. Snack on a handful of almonds before bedtime to get the best results out of it. #7 Chickpeas Chickpeas are a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin B-6 which helps the body to produce serotonin. Serotonin is the happy hormone responsible for uplifting your mood and making you feel happy. This helps to synthesize melatonin, the sleep hormone in your body. You can make delicious salads out of these peas. #8 Eggs Eggs are the tastiest and healthiest options to naturally induce sleep. They are a high-protein snack that help keep your blood sugar level steady. Add eggs with whole grain breads to enjoy the delicacy as well as fight insomnia. #9 Milk Remember how moms used to run behind us to finish that glass of milk before going to bed? Now, you know why! The calcium content in milk helps in the formation of melatonin that is the main sleep hormone. Soy milk is an even better choice over cow's milk. #10 Cereal Cereals are the most ideal English breakfast meal options one could think of! Cereals can be eaten with milk. The perfect balance of various nutrients and minerals helps to regulate the sleep cycle in the body. They are very low in carbs and hence can be munched on, guilt free! So, here are some useful superfoods that will help you tackle your fight with endless nights and insomnia!