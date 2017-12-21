15 Powerful Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha

You must have heard about the popular herb ashwagandha, which is an incredible medicinal herb. This miracle herb is also called Indian ginseng, which has a wide range of health benefits. The power-packed herb is prized for its berries and roots that are utilized to make medicines.

Ashwagandha is an ancient Indian medicine, which has been used in ayurveda for many centuries now. This wonderful herb has also been used by Africans and Native Americans to keep away several types of infections.

Ashwagandha is beneficial in fighting against cancer and diabetes, it prevents asthma, arthritis, hypertension, and stress, reduces inflammation, lowers blood sugar levels, reduces cortisol, boosts brain function and helps fight symptoms of anxiety and depression.

It is a surprising fact that this herb is so popular and provides a lot of benefits that so much is written about its medicinal properties in both traditional Chinese medicine and ayurveda.

What's more? Ashwagandha is abundant in antioxidants, immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, sleep-inducing, anti-bacterial and anti-stress properties that it has the ability to fight all kinds of ailments.

So, here are the 15 health benefits of ashwagandha that are listed below, read on.

1. Ashwagandha Controls Cholesterols Ashwagandha is good for cardiovascular health problems due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The herb strengthens the heart muscles and can also control cholesterol by bringing down the blood cholesterol level. 2. It Has Anti-Cancerous Properties Ashwagandha impedes the growth of new cancer cells in several ways. The herb can also treat several types of cancers, including breast, lung, brain and ovarian cancers. 3. Treats Erectile Dysfunction If you are suffering from erectile dysfunction, ashwagandha is there for your help. Ashwagandha works best at enhancing the libido in men and is also recommended as a medicine for erectile dysfunction. The herb also aids in improving the quality of semen in men. 4. It Can Reduce Cortisol Levels Cortisol is called the stress hormone because your adrenal glands release it in response to stress and when you are low in blood sugar levels. So, ashwagandha is known to reduce cortisol levels and therefore eases out stress. 5. It Reduces Anxiety Ashwagandha has been traditionally used in ayurveda to improve both mental and physical health and it helps in reducing anxiety. This herb also cures depression. So, whenever you are suffering from depression and anxiety, ashwagandha will come to your rescue. 6. Stimulates The Thyroid Gland Ashwagandha can be used to stimulate the thyroid gland. In cases of hyperthyroidism, the herb has positive effects on the thyroid gland. If the root extract of ashwagandha is taken on a daily basis, the thyroid gland exhibits an increased secretion of the vital thyroid hormones. RELATED: How To Cure Hyperthyroidism Permanently And Naturally 7. Boosts The Immunity System The consumption of ashwagandha on a daily basis will significantly boost the immunity while simultaneously preventing the toxic effects on the bone marrow induced by the free radicals that attack the body. The herb also increases the white blood cells, red blood cells and platelet count. 8. It Increases Muscle Mass And Strength Ashwagandha may improve body composition and increase strength. A study has shown that healthy men who took 750-1250 mg per day of ashwagandha had gained muscle mass and lost fat after 30 days. It increases muscle mass, reduces body fat and increases the strength in men. 9. Reduces Inflammation Ashwagandha is very effective in dealing with a variety of rheumatologic problems. It is also known to act as a cyclooxygenase inhibitor that decreases inflammation and pain. 10. It Is Rich In Anti-bacterial Properties According to ayurvedic scriptures, ashwagandha is effective in controlling bacterial infections in the body. The herb possesses antibacterial properties that have the ability to treat urinogenital, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract infections when consumed orally. 11. Fights Insomnia Ashwagandha consists of a sleep-inducing active compound, which is identified as triethylene glycol that has proven to be effective in dealing with insomnia. 12. It Helps To Treat Anaemia The body produces new blood through a process called haematopoiesis and the herb possesses remarkable haematopoietic properties. So, if you want to treat anaemia, have ashwagandha daily. 13. It Can Treat Eye Diseases The abundance of natural antioxidants in ashwagandha makes it a possible alternative treatment to help fight cataract blindness. Ashwagandha acts as a cataracto-static agent, which means it retards the formation of cataracts. RELATED: 12 Best Foods For Eye Health That Will Help Improve Your Eyesight 14. Aids In Preventing Heart Diseases Ashwagandha or Indian ginseng consists of cardio-protective effects and successfully aids in the proper functional recovery of the heart by inhibiting cardiac apoptosis. 15. Treats Adrenal Fatigue Adrenal glands are responsible for the secretion of certain hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. If you are altogether suffering from physical, mental and emotional stress, it may lead to a condition called adrenal fatigue. So, ashwagandha has shown to counteract the effects of adrenal fatigue.

